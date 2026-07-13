7 Restaurant Chains Serving Fried Fish Meals Under $15

Enjoy a budget-friendly seafood dinner with these top-rated affordable platters.

Fried fish meals can get pretty expensive depending on the type of fish and restaurant, but many chains (and not just fast food options) have great fish platters that won’t cost a fortune. These meals usually come with some variety of classic side for a filling meal made with quality ingredients, and diners know they will get their money’s worth and more. So which are worth visiting? Here are seven chains with excellent fried fish meals for under $15.

Captain D’s

Diners at Captain D’s can get a lot of food at very impressive prices. The Ultimate Seafood Platter is $13.99 for a very generous platter of all your seafood favorites: Five Butterfly Shrimp, two Batter Dipped Fish fillets, Popcorn Shrimp, and two Stuffed Crab Shells. Served with your choice of two classic sides and hush puppies for a meal that will keep you going for hours.

Culver’s

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Culver’s is a fast-food spot with some of the best fried fish you can get. The North Atlantic Cod Sandwich basket comes with a side and a drink for $11.89. The North Atlantic Cod Dinner is another excellent option for $14.79.

JJ Fish & Chicken

Diners at JJ Fish & Chicken can get a catfish or cod platter for $14.99, served with fries or coleslaw for a big, delicious meal. The #10 lunch special is also a must-try, containing 15 catfish nuggets with fries and a drink for just $9.99. There are so many choices you can’t go wrong.

Hook Fish & Chicken

Diners at Hook Fish & Chicken love the lunch specials, where they can feast on tilapia, whiting, perch combos and more for just $7.99. The Fish Dinners served with fries or coleslaw and bread are also exceptional value for money: The large codfish (three pieces) is $11.99, and tilapia is $10.99.

Scalawags Whitefish & Chips

Scalawags Whitefish & Chips has several affordable platters on the menu, including a fried Whitefish Taco Basket for $12.79, and an Atlantic Cod Basket for $14.99. “Their white fish is the best I’ve ever had,” one diner said. “It’s not greasy or overly fishy tasting. The filets are generously sized and done to perfection. They are served simply, in a boat, over fries, with a couple hush puppies, a small container of slaw and some tartar sauce.”

North & South Seafood & Smokehouse

Diners at North & South Seafood & Smokehouse can get the Seaside Combo for just $14.00: This platter contains hand-battered haddock, popcorn shrimp, fries, and tangy coleslaw. There’s also a shrimp meal for $15, made with the choice of shrimp that comes fried, grilled, scampi, coconut or firecracker, plus the choice of two sides.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Head over to Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp on Fridays for the Ocean Perch Special: This meal contains one full pound of ocean perch and two sauces for just $13.99. On Thursdays diners can get the Catfish Strips for $14.99, and on Mondays there are Whitefish chips for $12.99. The chain also has fried oysters and frog legs on the menu.