These restaurant chains serve authentic, flavorful tamales that diners say are worth seeking out.

I first discovered tamales in my early twenties while living in San Diego. I was invited to a Christmas celebration with a friend whose family was from Mexico, and there were platters of them everywhere. I took one bite of the seasoned meat-and-veggie-filled masa dough wrapped delicacy, and I was an immediate fan. Because they are tedious to make and less mainstream than other Mexican dishes, tamales aren’t on the menus of most chains. However, there are a handful of places that serve them. Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best tamales, according to diners.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

At Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, tamales are hand-wrapped in traditional corn husks, filled with savory meats, and typically topped with chile con carne sauce. Many people order them as part of combo meals. One Yelper said they ordered the one “made with shredded beef” and it “was one of the best tamales I have gotten at a restaurant in a very long time,” they wrote in a review. .

El Torito

At El Torito, with several locations in California, you can order chicken tamales as part of a combo meal. According to diners, they are a solid version. “Good! Hot and tasty,” one Yelper says. Around the holidays you can also order to-go. “Here at El Torito, tamales are tradition––& our handmade recipe is at the heart of it. Order our Holiday Tamales To-Go, $24 per dozen – Chicken, Carnitas, or Sweet Corn,” the chain shared in a post.

Tommy Tamale

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With a few locations in Texas, Tommy Tamale is a popular spot for the Mexican delicacy. “If you like tamales you won’t be disappointed,” a diner writes. “Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe is, without a doubt, the best spot for tamales in the area. The quality and flavor are outstanding every single time. They offer a great variety of tamales, and honestly, you can’t go wrong with any of them. That said, my personal favorites are the Hatch pork and the habanero pork–both are packed with flavor and absolutely delicious. And don’t skip the salsa–it’s top notch and perfectly complements the tamales. If you’re craving authentic, flavorful tamales, Tommy Tamale is a must-visit,” another adds.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Chevy’s Fresh Mex offers a few fresh, handmade tamale options, hand-rolled daily with 100% corn masa. It includes the slow-roasted shredded pork with meat sauce and the salsa chicken with tomatillo green sauce.

El Limon

El Limon, my go-to Mexican spot around Philadelphia, has delicious tamales. One reviewer calls them “AMAZEBALLS!” in a review. “I feel pretty confident that everything El Limon has is great,” they wrote. Another adds that the pork tamale is “delicious,” adding, “we ate every bite from our plates!”

El Chico Cafe

El Chico Cafe, with multiple locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, also cooks up tamales worth ordering. The Beef Tamale Platter is a popular menu item featuring three beef tamales topped with chile con carne, cheddar, and onions. The meal is also served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and refried beans.