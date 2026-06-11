5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak Fries, According to Diners

Upgrade your side order with the thickest, most flavorful spuds in the business.

A serving of really well-made steak fries is so hearty and delicious it can easily work as a meal, although it doesn’t get any better than the classic steak and fries combo. Thicker than normal fries, these oversized potato bites are usually seasoned and deep-fried to golden perfection, served with dips like ketchup—or if you want to get really fancy, gourmet mayo/aioli. Good steak fries are not as common as regular thin fries but always worth ordering: Here are five chains where diners love the thick, chunky steak fries.

Red Robin

Red Robin diners can indulge in bottomless Steak Fries, thick cut and fried to perfection with Red’s Original seasoning. “The steak fries were well salted and is probably one of the best fries I’ve had. I had to get extra fries and campfire sauce on the side,” one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

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Diners love the Steak Fries at Texas Roadhouse. “These fries were clearly designed to ride shotgun with a steak. They soak up the juices and seasoning, making them more of a sidekick than a standalone star,” one fan shared via Instagram.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Diners appreciate the Seasoned Steak Fries at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill. “We had the house sirloin, which came with bread, a salad and steak fries… The sirloin and steak fries were excellent and cooked to perfection,” one diner said.

Fatburger

Fatburger‘s Fat Fries are thick sliced and deep fried to golden perfection. “I ordered the original Fatburger (with Fat Fries) meal, it was tasty, the fat fries was crispy and delish,” one fan said.

Cracker Barrel

The Steak Fries at Cracker Barrel are seasoned with garlic salt and served with ketchup. “Cracker Barrel never disappoints. Plenty of food and reasonably priced compared to other restaurants,” one diner said.