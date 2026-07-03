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5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fish and Shrimp Platters, According to Diners

Evidence-Based
Diners share the top restaurant chains serving high-quality seafood combos.
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July 3, 2026

Fish and shrimp combos are the perfect meal for diners who want to combine tender flaky fish with juicy, crispy shrimp and of course, all the sides. Many restaurants offer this platter but not all get both the fish and the shrimp perfect—but those that do fully deserve all the love they get from fans. If you want a great fish and shrimp platter whether it’s a fried feast or a grilled treat, the following spots have you covered: Here are five chains with the best fish and shrimp combos, according to fans.

Wintzell’s Oyster House

Wintzell's Oyster House/Facebook

Diners at Wintzell’s Oyster House can’t go wrong with the delicious  Fried J.O. Platter, loaded with fish, oysters, shrimp, stuffed crab and scallops. “J.O. Platter was delicious—shrimp fish oysters scallops were amazing,” one fan said. “I’m a huge seafood fan and honestly they did a great job! I appreciate it!”

The Juicy Seafood

The Juicy Seafood/DoorDash

The Fried Combo Basket at The Juicy Seafood lets diners choose two of shrimp, tilapia, catfish, oysters, or chicken tenders, with sauce and a side. “We ordered the fried catfish, and fried shrimp with Cajun fries,” one diner said. “The food was hot, fresh and delicious. I highly recommend them.”

Half Shell Oyster House

Half Shell Oyster House/Facebook

The Seafood Sampler at Half Shell Oyster House is perfect for diners who want to combine fried Gulf shrimp, catfish, oysters, and more. “I had the seafood sampler, it was fantastic! The service was amazing!! Would recommend this place to anyone!” one fan said.

Doc’s Seafood Shack

Doc's Seafood Shack/Facebook

Doc’s Seafood Shack has a Super Seafood Platter with shrimp, oysters, crab, and fish. “My daughter and I shared the big sampler plate ($30), my husband got the shrimp, and my son had steak and shrimp, and declared it the best he’s ever eaten. It was all delicious and honestly, the shrimp and stuffed crab were definitely the best I’ve ever had!” one diner shared.

Original Oyster House

The Original Oyster House/Facebook

Original Oyster House has the Captain’s Choice, which contains shrimp scampi, fried flounder, boiled shrimp and two baked stuffed crabs. “Food was great,” one fan said. “Fried crab claws were a first and the gulf shrimp was so good.”

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
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