These restaurant chains pair smoky pulled pork with crisp, creamy coleslaw diners love.

There is a reason pulled pork is regularly served with coleslaw: the duo is a balancing act. The sweet, sometimes spicy, and pungent taste of barbecue sauce with savory pork, with the cool, creamy, refreshing, and crunchy coleslaw cabbage, just hits the right flavor and texture notes. Where can you get the best pairing of meat and veggie crunch salad? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best pulled pork and coleslaw, according to diners.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich, piled high with slow-cooked pork shoulder on a garlic-butter-toasted brioche bun and topped with coleslaw, is a favorite among BBQ fanatics. It often ranks among the best BBQ sandwiches across all chains. The signature Cabbage Slaw is made with finely diced cabbage and carrots and features a sweet-and-tangy dressing that provides a refreshing, crisp balance to the smoky meat.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ’s famous slow-smoked pork is served pulled and piled or sliced and stacked, and a popular side is the chain’s classic Southern-style Homemade Coleslaw. The slaw features a crisp blend of shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in a sweet and tangy mayonnaise dressing.

Mission BBQ

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Mission BBQ, one of my favorite chains for delicious BBQ meats and sides, serves a delicious pulled pork. “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says, adding, “the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says. Don’t forget to order the creamy, crunchy coleslaw, aka “Cold Slaw,” made with finely shredded cabbage, carrots, and a tangy mayonnaise-based dressing.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s BBQ is known for its next-level pulled pork. “OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me,” one diner wrote on Yelp. Try it with Famous Dave’s coleslaw, a distinctively sweet, tangy, and creamy side dish made with Miracle Whip, horseradish, and white pepper for a “sweet and sassy” kick.

City Barbeque

City Barbecue serves delicious pulled pork made in one of its hickory-burning smokers, which slow-cooks the meat. The meat is piled high and served with a sauce of your choice. The chain also offers two main types of coleslaw: a classic, creamy mayo-based slaw and a popular, limited-time sweet vinegar slaw, known for being crisp and refreshing.