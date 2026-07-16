These restaurant chains serve crispy, cheesy Detroit-style pizza that fans can't get enough of.

Detroit-style pizza isn’t for everyone. However, if you appreciate a thicker, more square pizza pie, it is for you. I spent my high school years in Detroit and learned about the culinary masterpiece that is a true Detroit-style pie. The city and suburbs are flooded with pie shops specializing in rectangular pizza with a thick, chewy crust topped to the edges with cheese, veggies, and meats. Because they take longer to make and can be easily ruined, not every chain has them on the menu. However, there is likely a place near you that serves pizza. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best Detroit-style pizza, according to diners.

Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s is the top spot for Detroit-style pizza, which “has that crispy edge,” a Redditor says. “Jets is amazing but be prepared to pay $$,” another adds. “Jet’s for sure brings me back to my youth of the 80’s enjoying a fresh pan pizza in the restaurant,” a third chimes in. “Great pan pizza but he said DEEP dish. Jets pizza is very similar style. Burnt edge and focaccia crust. True deep dish has a sickening amount of cheese like 5ft long cheese pull. You can barely eat two slices,” another says.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is another Detroit-based pizza chain that brings a “Deep Deep Dish” pizza inspired by the Detroit specialty. It features a thick, rectangular crust that is crispy on the bottom and edges, topped with their signature Muenster and mozzarella cheese blend. “Little Caesar’s Deep Dish but only when it’s hot,” one Redditor says. “10/10 and usually my go-to at LC,” another adds.

Buddy’s Pizza

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With 19 locations across Michigan, Buddy’s is a go-to spot in the Mitten State. According to the chain, it invented the Detroit-Style Pizza in 1946 at Buddy’s Rendezvous Pizzeria on Six Mile and Conant Street on Detroit’s east side. “What makes a pizza Detroit-Style? The same things that made Detroit – a little bit of ingenuity, some stubborn spirit and a whole lot of heart. It’s what sparked an original idea 80 years ago to take a steel auto pan, create a one of a kind square pie and make Buddy’s the originators of Detroit-Style,” the chain writes. “Buddy’s is widely recognized the original Detroit Style Pizza,” a Redditor says. “Can’t go wrong with Buddy’s,” another added.

Emmy Squared Pizza

Emmy Squared Pizza opened its first location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2016, introducing its “one-of-a-kind pizza” to the world, a “thick, crispy-edged Detroit-style” pizza with a caramelized cheese crust. “Ordered in Emmy Squared for a birthday – got the MVP (vodka sauce, red sauce, parsley pesto, cheese blend, sesame seed crust) and Angel (ricotta, truffle cream, mushrooms, parsley pesto) to share. Soooo good! Both pizzas were hefty and had a solid bite with toppings going all the way to the edge – super flavorful, chewy, creamy sauces and the right amount of cheese. We didn’t know it was a chain but were pretty impressed with the flavor and quality regardless – would definitely order again,” a Yelper said. “The pizza itself was crisped so nicely, good tasty crust. A bit of a heavier pizza of course – lots of cheese and big portions of sauce. Really good flavor for the plain cheese. Many other topping combos and a whole dinner menu other than pizza here as well. Thanks,” another added.

Via 313

Via 313 is another chain serving Detroit-style pizza baked in a heavy pan “similar to the auto parts trays found in Detroit in the 1940’s,” the chain writes. They specialize in a “light, focaccia-like dough” that develops a golden crunch on the bottom. “On top, cheese is spread to the very edge, so you can enjoy every bit… right to your fingertips. Sauce is ladled on just before serving, ensuring the cheese and dough crisp up perfectly during the bake,” they add. “By far one of the best pizza places I’ve found in a very long time,” one Google reviewer said. “This is my favorite pizza shop, I was sick of little Caesars and the other pizza places. This one definitely knows how to cook pizza!!!” another added.