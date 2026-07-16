From towering layer cakes to molten chocolate desserts, these chains serve diners' favorite slices.

I am not much of a chocolate person, but it’s hard for me to resist a good chocolate cake. While I will never choose a piece of chocolate candy over a fruity alternative, when cocoa is cooked in cake form, I simply can’t say no. Not all restaurants have a chocolate cake worth ordering. However, there are a handful that diners swear by. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best chocolate cake, according to diners.

P.F. Chang’s

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P.F. Chang’s Great Wall of Chocolate is legendary. The massive dessert consists of six tall layers of chocolate cake frosted with semi-sweet ganache and ringed with 2,000 chocolate chips. It’s honestly so big that two people should never be able to finish it. “We split it between four people and it was still a struggle to finish it. It’s pretty big but delicious! Tastes like your average chocolate cake but it’s layered with creamy chocolate frosting and chocolate chips on one side,” writes a Yelper.

Portillo’s

When I lived in Chicago, I discovered the cult following of Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake. The thick, heavy, and notoriously moist slice is famous for its secret ingredient (mayonnaise) and generous height. You can get it in restaurants by the slice or as a whole cake if you are serving a group. People would buy the whole cake and serve it at parties. You can also enjoy it mixed into milkshakes. “The absolute best chocolate cake!!!” a Redditor writes.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Chocolate Stampede at LongHorn Steakhouse is another dessert worth indulging in. The dessert features six different kinds of chocolate, paired with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, and drizzled in luscious chocolate sauce. “Chocolate Stampede at Longhorn Steakhouse. Really a 3 person challenge. Maybe G0d willing we’ll be able to order it again soon,” a Facebooker writes. “The Chocolate Stampede @longhornsteaks is so good you’ll run in place. Literally the best chocolate dessert we have had on the show. Literally RUN in a herd to go get it,” an influencer adds on Instagram.

Chili’s

Chili’s serves up legendary Molten Chocolate Cake with a rich lava center topped with vanilla ice cream and a chocolate shell. It is so good, it’s worth a trip to the restaurant. One Google reviewer said, “I usually like to go there simply for the sake of the Molten Chocolate Cake.” Another one added, “The Molten Chocolate Cake has been my all-time favorite dessert for the last 20+ years.”

Fogo de Chao

Fogo de Chao‘s Molten Chocolate Cake is another crowd-pleasing chocolate dessert. It is served warm, with a gooey chocolate fudge center, vanilla ice cream, and rich chocolate ganache, and diners order it even after they are filled up from the all-you-can-eat meat experience.