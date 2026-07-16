These fast-food chains are winning fans with filling meal deals that won't break the bank.

If there is one complaint I hear from every fast-food eater in 2026, it is this: Fast food has gotten way too expensive. Aside from being “fast,” one of the most enticing elements of going through the drive-thru back in the old days was that it was a much less expensive alternative to dining at a sit-down restaurant. However, $1 burgers aren’t the norm anymore, with some chains charging over $10 for burgers. In recent years, some chains have listened to customer complaints and added value to their menus. Here are 5 fast-food chains fans say have the best value meals right now.

McDonald’s

People have been complaining for years that McDonald’s was getting too expensive. After the epic flop of the $8-and-up Big Arch burger, the chain launched a new McValue menu, which included an expanded $5 Meal Deal. It comes with a McDouble or McChicken, plus 4 McNuggets, Fries, and a drink. Or, for $1 more, get the Daily McDouble.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s delivers value with app-only deals like “2 for $7” combos and its fan-favorite Biggie™️ Bag, which comes with your choice of Crispy Chicken, Jr. Cheeseburger, JBC, or Double Stack, plus nuggs, Jr. fries, and a small drink. Prices vary by selection and location but are usually $6.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell prides itself on being a value-driven fast food brand for south-of-the-border cravings. The Mexican chain’s Luxe Cravings Boxes are a favorite of fans, offering tiered value for different budgets but big hunger. Select $5, $7, or $9 options packed with your choice of tacos, burritos, crunchy snacks, and a drink.

Burger King

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Burger King offers a lot of versatility in its bundles, some of which are exclusive to its app or website. Recent deals include the Double Cheeseburger Meal, which comes with a double cheeseburger and small fries for $5.99. There are also $5 options, like the breakfast meal. Get a Biscuit, Small Hash Browns, and a Small Coffee—all for only $5—in the BK® App or on bk.com. Don’t forget to check the app before ordering for other special limited-time offers.

KFC

If you are craving fried chicken but don’t want to spend a lot, KFC offers plenty of value-driven meals to choose from. For example, The Taste of KFC 2 pc. Deal includes 2 pieces of fried chicken (1 drumstick & 1 thigh) with a side of mashed potatoes, gravy, and a buttery biscuit. The shockingly low price? $4.99.