 Skip to content

5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Value Meals Right Now

Evidence-Based
These fast-food chains are winning fans with filling meal deals that won't break the bank.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 16, 2026

If there is one complaint I hear from every fast-food eater in 2026, it is this: Fast food has gotten way too expensive. Aside from being “fast,” one of the most enticing elements of going through the drive-thru back in the old days was that it was a much less expensive alternative to dining at a sit-down restaurant. However, $1 burgers aren’t the norm anymore, with some chains charging over $10 for burgers. In recent years, some chains have listened to customer complaints and added value to their menus. Here are 5 fast-food chains fans say have the best value meals right now.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s

People have been complaining for years that McDonald’s was getting too expensive. After the epic flop of the $8-and-up Big Arch burger, the chain launched a new McValue menu, which included an expanded $5 Meal Deal. It comes with a McDouble or McChicken, plus 4 McNuggets, Fries, and a drink. Or, for $1 more, get the Daily McDouble.

Wendy’s

Wendy's

Wendy’s delivers value with app-only deals like “2 for $7” combos and its fan-favorite Biggie™️ Bag, which comes with your choice of Crispy Chicken, Jr. Cheeseburger, JBC, or Double Stack, plus nuggs, Jr. fries, and a small drink. Prices vary by selection and location but are usually $6.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Taco Bell prides itself on being a value-driven fast food brand for south-of-the-border cravings. The Mexican chain’s Luxe Cravings Boxes are a favorite of fans, offering tiered value for different budgets but big hunger. Select $5, $7, or $9 options packed with your choice of tacos, burritos, crunchy snacks, and a drink.

Burger King

Burger King

Burger King offers a lot of versatility in its bundles, some of which are exclusive to its app or website. Recent deals include the Double Cheeseburger Meal, which comes with a double cheeseburger and small fries for $5.99. There are also $5 options, like the breakfast meal. Get a Biscuit, Small Hash Browns, and a Small Coffee—all for only $5—in the BK® App or on bk.com. Don’t forget to check the app before ordering for other special limited-time offers.

KFC

KFC

If you are craving fried chicken but don’t want to spend a lot, KFC offers plenty of value-driven meals to choose from. For example, The Taste of KFC 2 pc. Deal includes 2 pieces of fried chicken (1 drumstick & 1 thigh) with a side of mashed potatoes, gravy, and a buttery biscuit. The shockingly low price? $4.99.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
// // //

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family