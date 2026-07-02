5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Crab Cakes and Fries, According to Diners

From casual seafood spots to fine dining, these top chains serve the best crispy crab cakes and fries.

There is nothing like a beautifully constructed crab cake made from the finest ingredients, served with fresh hot french fries. This classic combo is simple yet so delicious, especially as crab cake always feels like a treat or a celebratory meal. Many restaurants have good crab cakes, but some have ones so good diners rave about them. If you’re in the mood for the best crab cakes and french fries, here are five chains to add to your list.

Row 34

The Griddled Crab Cake at Row 34 is served with grilled corn, cherry tomato, watercress, and remoulade, and diners have the option to add regular or shoestring fries. “The crab cake was a standout — crisp on the outside, packed with sweet, fresh crab on the inside, and not overly bready,” one fan said. “And the lobster roll? Perfection.”

Turner’s Seafood

The Crabcake Sandwich at Turner’s Seafood is made in-house with local Jonah crabmeat, bread crumbs and Dijon seasoning on a griddled brioche bun, with the option to add french fries. “They always have fresh seafood, nice staff and crab cakes to die for!” one happy guest shared. The fish and chips are also outstanding.

Eddie V’s

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Eddie V’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake and fries are outstanding, fans say. “It’s the best crab cake in the world! No sharing,” one diner commented. “Have had crab cakes everywhere… Eddie V’s is the best unequivocally,” another agreed.

Mastro’s

The Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes at Mastro’s are a must-have, especially when paired with the chain’s delicious french fries. “The crab cakes are large (one would have been enough to share) and delicious,” one diner said. “More than enough food with extra to take home.”

The Capital Grille

Diners at The Capital Grille rave about the restaurant’s Lobster and Crab Cake with Lemon Basil Aioli, which guests can pair with the Parmesan Truffle Fries. “My favorite appetizer. Plus that aioli is absolutely fantastic and addictive!” one fan shared.