Diners reveal the top five Italian restaurant chains serving the best chicken fettuccine alfredo.

In case you didn’t know, chicken Alfredo, aka Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken, is one of the most popular Italian orders in the United States. The pasta dish, made with wide, flat fettuccine noodles and a thick, creamy sauce topped with grilled or breaded chicken, is tasty, savory, creamy, cheesy, and carby deliciousness. Where can you get the best rendition of the meal? Here are 5 Italian restaurant chains with the best chicken alfredo, according to diners.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s fettuccine alfredo serves a rich, velvety Alfredo that clings perfectly to its wide fettuccine noodles, featuring roasted garlic and Pecorino Romano imported from Italy. You can get it topped with two Parmesan-crusted chicken breasts, which diners confirm is a delicious combo. “The noodles you could tell were made that day they were so fresh. The sauce – was awesome,” a Yelper says.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

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The low-key Alfredo at Carrabba’s Italian Grill is another crowd-pleaser, spiked with a hint of nutmeg and creamy without feeling too heavy, per diners. “The cheesiness of the sauce overtakes your palate, but at the same time, the dish resembles the perfect blend of butter noodles and a rich Alfredo sauce–what could be better than that?” our reviewer wrote in a review.

Olive Garden

The Fettuccine Alfredo at Olive Garden is so delicious that the Italian hot spot offers five “Amazing Alfredo” offerings. The simple take on the classic hits all the right flavor notes, with a signature Alfredo sauce made fresh in-house every morning with ingredients like Parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter, served over fettuccine. The only thing that makes it better? Chicken. I recently ordered it, and can confirm it was perfect. “Say what you will about the rest of it, their fettuccine Alfredo is all cream and butter and they make it fresh and it is heaven,” a Redditor exclaims.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo is a diner favorite at The Cheesecake Factory. The meal stands out for its rich, buttery sauce. It is a solid option, according to diners. A Yelper calls it “the best of the best of the best.”

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo’s Alfredo is loaded with cheese, butter, and just the right touch of cream. Like most dishes at the family Italian chain, the “classic favorite” is served family-style, with chicken available as an upcharge. Diners love the large portion size. “The Fettuccine Alfredo is my favorite and usually lasts several days!” a Yelper writes. Another declares it”the most creamy fettuccine Alfredo I’ve ever had.”