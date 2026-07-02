5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Salisbury Steak Dinners, According to Diners

From LongHorn Steakhouse to Bob Evans, fans love these classic comfort food meals.

Salisbury steak is a classic comfort food dish that never goes out of style, the ultimate in down-home dining. Seasoned beef patties, gravy, and mashed potatoes are all you need for this delicious meal which is simple yet packed with flavor. Salisbury steak is not as commonly found as chicken-fried steak, but some restaurants still offer variations fans can’t get enough of: Here are five restaurant chains with the best Salisbury steak dinners, according to diners.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has a Chop Steak dish that is essentially Salisbury steak by another name: 10 oz of fresh ground beef loaded with roasted mushrooms and caramelized onions, smothered with a savory garlic herb sauce. “Hubs had the steak and baked sweet potato and I had the chopped steak and baked potato with butter and sour cream. The sauteed onions and fresh mushrooms along with the gravy made my meal extra delicious,” one fan said.

Bob Evans

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Bob Evans diners love the Mushroom and Onion Chopped Steak, a rich, savory meal served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and broccoli. “We both ordered the Chopped steak with onions and mushrooms which comes with broccoli and mashed potatoes. For an extra $3.99 we added a salad and dessert which you can eat in or take home. Wow, that meal was a great value for $12.00 bucks,” one diner said.

Grand Lux Cafe

The Salisbury Steak at Grand Lux Cafe is an upscale spin on the classic dish, made with chopped sirloin combined with onions, mushrooms and garlic, served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and fresh vegetables. “For brunch I ordered the Salisbury steak with the gravy on the side. Which was an excellent choice because the gravy was very tangy and salty. The mashed potatoes on top were fluffy and yummy,” one fan shared.

Polly’s Pies

If you haven’t tried the Salisbury Steak at Polly’s Pies, you’re missing out: This dish is made with steak, mushrooms, red skin smashed potatoes, and green beans. “The Salisbury was extremely well flavored. Definitely fresh not frozen,” one fan said. “The gravy was tasty and perfectly seasoned.”

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse has a Chopped Steak plate which is another spin on Salisbury steak, made with grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, and cognac sauce. “I ordered the chopped steak smothered with onions and mushrooms, medium rare with onion strings. The food came exactly as ordered……and I cannot believe I ate the entire portion,” one diner shared.