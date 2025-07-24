7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine is one of the most delicious on the planet. What is more delicious than carby slivers of pasta, drenched in a decadent sauce made with butter, parmesan cheese, and cream? Sure, it isn’t the healthiest option on an Italian menu, but it’s worth indulging in every once and a while. Don’t waste your fettuccine alfredo dinner in disappointment. Some restaurants serve up better takes on the traditional meal than others. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best fettuccine alfredo.

Olive Garden

Fettuccine Alfredo is so popular at Olive Garden, that the chain offers five “Amazing Alfredo” offerings on the menu. Diners love it, because the simple take on the classic hits all the right flavor notes, with a signature alfredo sauce made fresh in-house every morning with ingredients like parmesan, cream, garlic and butter, served over fettuccine. In addition to chicken, shrimp, seafood, and meatless alfredo, you can also order a chicken tortellini alfredo.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

For Maggiano's, cooking up a great fettuccine alfredo is all about starting with high-quality ingredients. The upscale Italian chain serves a rich and velvety Alfredo that clings perfectly to their wide fettuccine noodles. "Culinary artistry meets pure comfort. The Finest Fettuccine Alfredo, featuring roasted garlic and Pecorino Romano imported from Italy, is a masterpiece waiting to be savored," they wrote in a recent social media post.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Head to Carrabba’s Italian eatery if you want a low-key Alfredo with bold flavor. According to diners, the popular dish is spiked with a hint of nutmeg and has a creamy texture that doesn’t feel too heavy. Our reviewer chose it as the top option out of four restaurants. “The cheesiness of the sauce overtakes your palate, but at the same time, the dish resembles the perfect blend of butter noodles and a rich Alfredo sauce–what could be better than that?” they wrote in the review.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo!’s Fettuccine Alfredo strikes the perfect balance between silky and savory, with fresh Parmesan in every bite. It is an excellent option for those who don’t like pasta that is heavy on the sauce. Our reviewer notes it was “less saucy” than others with “just a thin coat of white yet almost translucent sauce blanketing the yellow ribbon-shaped noodles.”

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

With made-to-order freshness and a luxurious sauce, this chain turns Alfredo into a signature dish. The menu keeps it simple: Parmesan, butter, and cream. For an upcharge, you can also add shrimp, chicken, or salmon to the simple but delicious dish.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is famous for its extensive menu and generous portions. If you want something simple but delicious, try the Fettuccine Alfredo, which stands out thanks to a rich, buttery sauce. Order it with chicken or shrimp and prepare to be impressed.

Buca di Beppo

Buca serves a no-frills, full-flavor Alfredo loaded with cheese, butter, and just the right touch of cream. Like most dishes at the family Italian chain, the “classic favorite” is served family style with chicken or shrimp offered as an upcharge. ” The noodles were all glossy with sauce, showing off a standard cream-yellow color,” our reviewer notes.