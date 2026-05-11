7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Fresh-Cracked Eggs

These breakfast chains prioritize quality by using real, fresh-cracked eggs.

It’s common advice not to order anything at a restaurant you could easily make at home, but if I’m at a restaurant with good eggs, I’m getting the eggs. Poached, fried, scrambled, baked, steamed… There is no wrong way to enjoy these delicious little superfood powerhouses of nutrition. The eggs must be real eggs, as in freshly-cracked to order whole eggs, and not a premixed egg product. If you want real, flavorful eggs with rich yolks and soft curds, here are seven chains where the egg dishes are outstanding.

First Watch

First Watch uses freshly-cracked whole eggs for menu items like the fan-favorite B.E.C., back for a limited time only. This tasty breakfast sandwich contains hardwood-smoked bacon, folded cage-free eggs, aged Cheddar, house-pickled sweet peppers and arugula with Calabrian chili aioli and roasted garlic aioli on griddled artisan sourdough bread. The Chimichurri Steak & Eggs Hash is also delicious.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe uses freshly-cracked eggs for dishes like the Bacon & Grilled Tomato Benedict and Southern Breakfast Bowl. “They do a very good job with Eggs Benedict and that to me is the measure of a breakfast place,” one diner said. “This place knows its eggs! I had the biscuit and gravy and I love it,” another said.

Waffle House

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Waffle House uses fresh farm eggs sourced from suppliers such as Rose Acre Farms for its many delicious egg dishes, like the Toddle House Omelet. This dish is made from farm-fresh eggs whipped in a blender in order to achieve maximum fluffiness. “Cheese N’ Eggs, Two-Egg Breakfast and our new breakfast Hashbrown Bowls, all vary in their preparation but have in common their foundation–superior quality eggs,” the chain says. “Our Customers agree so much so that we served over 250 MILLION eggs last year.”

The Original Pancake House

Diners at The Original Pancake House can expect the best when it comes to taste, value, and quality of ingredients. “Our recipes demand only the very finest of ingredients, such as 93 score butter, pure 36% whipping cream, fresh grade AA eggs, hard wheat unbleached flour, and our own recipe sourdough starter. Our batters and sauces are made fresh in each restaurant’s kitchen,” the chain says.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery uses fresh cage-free eggs for their Shrimp & Grits, Habanero Pork Belly Breakfast Fried Rice and more. “One of my favorite dishes is the Pork Belly egg Benedict, which is a bit on the smaller side, expensive side, and high calorie side haha, but the taste is genuinely insane,” one diner said. We also need to talk about the fact that there is a “Bella! Bella! Benny” on the menu that I have to try immediately: Thin slices of prosciutto, Italian cheese and poached cage-free eggs on toasted rustic bread, topped with house-made cream cheese hollandaise, balsamic glaze, Dijon vinaigrette and Parmesan-dressed arugula.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. uses real fresh-cracked eggs for dishes like the Triple Egg Dare Ya and Country Fried Steak & Eggs. “I recently enjoyed breakfast at Perkins and had the Hearty Man’s Combo featuring two eggs, bacon, sausage links, smoked sausage, hash browns, and a choice of buttermilk pancakes or a freshly baked Mammoth Muffin. It was absolutely delicious—think fluffy pancakes, crispy bacon, and savory sausage,” one diner said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel serves up farm-fresh eggs for menu items like Steak & Eggs and Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast. The chain also just launched a Campfire Breakfast Skillet: This hearty meal is made with bacon, sliced smoked sausage, roasted red peppers and onions, and melty Colby cheese, served over three farm-fresh scrambled eggs or egg whites and served with crispy campfire seasoned breakfast potatoes and buttermilk biscuits.