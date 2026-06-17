5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Calamari Appetizers, According to Diners

From crispy, sweet-and-spicy twists to classic coastal styles, these popular spots serve up top-rated squid

Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers at regular restaurants and seafood spots alike, and for good reason: This delicious starter is packed with flavor and incredible texture thanks to being battered and deep-fried to golden perfection. Many restaurants have a spicy option, others keep it traditional with lemon and aioli, but all are worth ordering when cooked with care. If you’re craving beautifully-prepared calamari, here are five chains with the best you can get, according to fans.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is known for sweet and spicy flavors, and the Crispy Calamari does not disappoint. This flavorful calamari is fried with peppers and a sweet, spicy Asian sauce. “We had fried calamari for an appetizer. It was very good. The seasoning made it different from other places we’ve had it, but it was what made it so good,” one diner said.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille‘s signature appetizer is the Pan-Fried Calamari with Hot Cherry Peppers, another option with a nice hint of heat that isn’t overpowering. “They do calamari right. Lightly dusted and served with those peppers. Their Lobster Mac to go with it and that’s all I need for a full meal,” one fan shared.

Chart House

The Kim Chee Calamari at Chart House is absolutely delicious, fans say. “We had the calamari (which is the BEST calamari I’ve ever had), and even my KIDS loved it and they’re normally picky eaters,” one guest said. “The sauce they use has a ton of flavor, and they use just the right amount so your food isn’t soaked in it, or lacking.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

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BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a delicious Crispy Calamari appetizer, meant for sharing. This calamari is served with lemon pepper sesame seasoning, rice sticks, fresh parsley, marina sauce, and a roasted garlic aioli for dipping. “The Fried Calamari was some of the best I have had,” one diner said. “I eat it a lot. Sure it’s mostly the same as everywhere else you can get it. The difference is they cooked it just right to keep the squid meat tender with nice crisp breading and not burnt or oily.”

Legal Sea Foods

The Fried Calamari at Legal Sea Foods is made with squid sourced from the Gulf of Maine, made in a regular style with tartar sauce or Rhode Island style with hot peppers & garlic. “I was really craving calamari and fries and cole slaw so I ordered some. It was great! Very fresh and tasty,” one fan said.