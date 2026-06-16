From pot roast to open-faced roast beef, these chains serve comfort food classics diners love.

Hot beef plates are the ultimate comfort food. Whether it involves a slow-cooked pot roast or beef tips served with savory, perfectly cooked veggies, or an open-faced, knife-and-fork roast beef sandwich smothered in gravy, there is a certain nostalgia that is triggered by the meal. Sure, you can get a great steak at endless restaurants, but only a handful of chains do hot beef plates right. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best hot beef plates, according to diners.

Bob Evans

If you want a comforting hot beef plate, Bob Evans has options. First, there is the “fork-tender” and “delicious” pot roast dinner, a favorite of Chef Andrew Owens, who raved about it to ETNT. “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” he states. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” Diners add that it is “heavenly,” one says. There is also the Steak Tips dinner made from USDA Choice Grilled Beef Steak Tips, covered in caramelized onions, mushrooms, and green onions. “Steak tips from Bob Evan’s [are] so good,” a Facebook post devoted to the steak tips reads.

Cracker Barrel

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The Country Fried Steak, “tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy,” is one of the most popular items at Cracker Barrel. ” I also love a good country fried steak,” one Redditor exclaimed. Or, order the Slow-Braised Pot Roast, “rib roast simmered low and slow with carrots, onions, and celery in a rich gravy.” “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular diner suggested. “I agree,” added another.

Black Bear Diner

Chef Andrew is also a fan of Black Bear Diner’s traditional slow-cooked pot roast. It rivals homemade and is also super tender and perfectly executed. “Black Bear Diner is well known for its low and slow cooked pot roast with its fall apart beef and seasonally rotating vegetables served in a perfectly made gravy made from the beef jus of the pot roast,” he said. You can also get prime rib on the weekends, and the Santa Maria Tri-Tip, 10 oz of juicy marinated tri-tip seasoned with a Santa Maria blend of spices including garlic, cracked black pepper, salt, and fresh parsley during dinner hours on weekdays and after noon on the weekends.

Charlie the Butcher

Charlie the Butcher‘s Hot Beef & Gravy plate is another fan favorite: an open-faced hot roast beef sandwich made with slow-roasted beef and beef gravy, served with rich gravy and two sides. Diners maintain it offers a lot of beef for the buck.

Village Inn

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The Knife & Fork Hot Roast Beef at the Village Inn is another diner favorite for an affordable hot beef plate. The open-faced sandwich is a masterpiece. The sandwich is served with “roast beef stacked open-faced on grilled bread with brown gravy,” and diners rave about the tasty meat.