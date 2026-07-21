5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Shrimp Creole, According to Diners

Enjoy a taste of New Orleans with this flavorful, classic seafood dish.

Shrimp Creole is a flavorful, delicious classic, a New Orleans staple readily found throughout Louisiana and at many restaurants serving up excellent Cajun and Creole cuisine. This dish is made with shrimp, vegetables, and herbs simmered to perfection in a spicy tomato sauce, served with white rice for a filling meal bursting with bold flavors. If you’re craving this seafood staple, here are five chains with some of the best Shrimp Creole you can get.

Mr. Ed’s Southern Creole Kitchen

Mr. Ed’s Southern Creole Kitchen has delicious Shrimp Creole on the menu. “The creole combo was bussin! The Crispy shrimp salad was phenomenal. Catfish was great! And the waitress was great!” one happy fan said.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans has plenty of delicious Creole Shrimp options on the menu. “I ordered the blackened salmon with the shrimp creole rice and mashed sweet potatoes. The salmon was very flavorful and extremely juicy (not overcooked) but not too spicy but the shrimp creole rice was spicy in a good way,” one fan said.

Mandina’s Restaurant

Mandina’s Restaurant has Shrimp Creole over Rice and Peas on the menu for the Saturday special. “Whether your fish is bathed in shrimp creole or brown sauce, this place is worth the travel time to eat local,” one happy diner said.

Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen

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The Shrimp Creole at Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen is made with shrimp sautéed with vegetables and spices and topped with rice. The Shrimp & Andouille Gumbo is another excellent option made with shrimp and sausage simmered with vegetables and okra. The chain also has great po’boys on the menu.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

The Cajun Combo at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is made with blackened catfish, shrimp creole, and buttered heirloom grits. “The fish was seasoned well and tender. The dirty rice is so flavorful and yummy. The shrimp creole was amazing. The tomato base had a good flavor and the shrimp was tender. The cherry on top was the pieces of cut up okra,” one fan said.