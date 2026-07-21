5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak Oscar, According to Diners

Where to find this classic surf-and-turf dish made with tender steak, crab, and rich béarnaise sauce.

Steak Oscar is a truly decadent menu item combining the best of both worlds: Excellent steak and delicious buttery crab. This surf and turf classic is made with steak such as sirloin or filet mignon, topped with crab meat in a Béarnaise sauce, sometimes with vegetables such as asparagus. Creamy, rich, and absolutely delicious, this old-school treat is not easily found these days but well worth hunting down: Here are five restaurant chains with the best Steak Oscar.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has an “Oscar Style” Crab enhancement to enjoy with your steak. “We enjoyed bacon-wrapped scallops as an appetizer, and I had a Filet Mignon Oscar-style (with a generously large portion of crab-meat, asparagus and bernaise sauce), and side dishes of potatoes and brussels sprouts. Everything was absolutely excellent!” one diner raved.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has featured a tasty Filet Mignon Oscar on the menu. “Our Filet Mignon Oscar is the perfect fusion of tender steak and fresh seafood,” the chain says. “Topped with jumbo lump crab and a decadent wine cream sauce, this dish is truly a showstopper.”

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris diners can enjoy their steak Oscar-style. “This combination is the crème de la crème, complete with lump crabmeat, asparagus, and béarnaise,” the chain says. “Ordering steak Oscar gives you a bit of everything: seafood, sauce, and even a few veggies. As a result, your steak transforms into an even more decadent meal.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has a Steak Oscar Sirloin made from a 7 oz sirloin topped with lump crab meat in a creamy sauce, served with asparagus and your choice of side. There’s also a Steak Oscar Filet and Salmon Oscar, all part of Crabfest.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar has a new Lobster + Crab Sirloin Oscar as part of its Lobster Summer lineup: Grilled top sirloin, crab meat, Atlantic and Norway lobster, asparagus, and rich lobster hollandaise. The Lobster & Crab Sirloin Oscar is available for a limited time.