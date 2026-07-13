7 Restaurant Chains With Steak and Potato Plates Customers Love

From Texas Roadhouse to Morton's, these chains serve top-tier meals.

Steak and potatoes is a classic restaurant combo, one of the most simple yet popular pairings diners love. Whether you prefer mashed potatoes, fries, wedges, baked potatoes or more, there is nothing like savory, tender steak and potatoes served with dips and sides like slaw and bread. Steak and potatoes doesn’t have to be an upscale option—many restaurants offer no-frills meat and veggie plates that are packed with flavor but don’t cost a fortune: Here are seven that diners love.

Texas Roadhouse

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Texas Roadhouse diners rave about the baked sweet potato that comes as a side with any order of delicious steak, like the Dallas Filet or Bone-In Ribeye. “I’m not much on reviewing places but went to Texas Roadhouse tonight with the wife and her sister,” one diner shared via Facebook. “Wife got the sweet potato with everything and I swear it tasted like it came out of the good lord above’s garden.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

Fans say the steak and potato combos at LongHorn Steakhouse never disappoint, whether it’s a Flo’s Filet or Renegade Sirloin. “I had the ribeye and loaded potato with broccoli! Lots left over, yummy! Cooked perfectly!” one raved.

Outback Steakhouse

Diners love the steak and potatoes at Outback Steakhouse. “I just had a 6 oz medium rare sirloin with a loaded baked potato, salad, and a slice of cheese cake at Outback. It was delicious,” one fan shared.

Ruth’s Chris

If you feel like a special-occasion meal, you can’t go wrong with a Ruth’s Chris steak and the chain’s famous au gratin potatoes. “The potatoes were amazing,” one fan said. “The crab cakes were amazing. The steaks were cooked to order and amazing and tender and well seasoned.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is known for beautifully cooked steak and sides. “We had some shareable dishes, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, and mashed potatoes as sides. Everything was spectacular… The Prime New York Strip is an absolute tease! Smaller than it looks, but fills you right up perfect,” one diner raved.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse is known for outstanding potato menu items like their Loaded Baked Potato and King Crab Whipped Potatoes, and Smoked Gouda & Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes. “I ordered the french onion soup, the 8 oz filet, and key lime pie for dessert. Our sides were creamed spinach and the smoked gouda au gratin potatoes. Everything was expertly prepared and delicious,” one fan said.

The Capital Grille

Diners at The Capital Grille know a serving of Sam’s Mashed Potatoes goes perfectly with steaks like the Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence. “The cipollini onions, wild mushrooms and the amazing fig essence was a steak that simply couldn’t be compared to others. We accompanied these masterful steaks with some fluffy Sam’s Mashed Potatoes along with Grilled Asparagus,” one happy diner said.