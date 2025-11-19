5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Shrimp Scampi, According to Chefs

You don’t need to book reservations at an upscale restaurant and pay a hefty price tag for shrimp scampi. If you’re craving restaurant quality–think garlicky butter sauce and perfectly cooked shrimp with a squeeze of lemon–there are chef-approved chains across the U.S. that deliver a standout dish. To find out the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to spots for shrimp scampi and here are the top five.

Red Lobster

After years of financial troubles, Red Lobster is making a big comeback and chefs are flocking to the seafood chain for their tasty plates and of course those Cheddar Bay biscuits. “Red Lobster’s shrimp scampi contains parmesan cheese, which is a game changer for me! and they also use large shrimps for their recipes, says Imsen, Owner & Head Chef at AmbitiousFoodie. But the sauce is also key to bringing the dish together. “The sauce is something on another level, and it is definitely what kept me coming back to the restaurant,” she says. “That melted butter sauce with the mix of seasonings, is just so perfect!”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Beloved for its high quality food, great value and friendly hospitality, Carrabba’s Italian Grill‘s shrimp scampi is a favorite for Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Carrabba’s nails the classic shrimp scampi in a way that feels homemade but consistent,” he says. “The shrimps are always tender, not overcooked, and the sauce has a perfect balance of garlic, butter, and a subtle citrus zing. From a chef’s perspective, the trick to scampi is keeping it light and flavorful without making it greasy, and Carrabba’s does that beautifully.”

He adds, “I love that the pasta and shrimp are cooked just right so they finish together, that’s something many home cooks overlook. It’s all about timing and attention to detail in every bite. Plus, the portion is generous enough that you get that indulgent restaurant feel without it being overbearing.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has a delicious scallops and shrimp scampi pasta that Chef Dennis raves about. “Bonefish Grill has a fresh, vibrant take on shrimp scampi that really highlights the seafood,” he says. “They use large, juicy shrimp and scallops with a light garlic-butter sauce, and the hint of white wine brings a depth of flavor that keeps it from being one-note,” he explains.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has a delicious shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta, a touch of white wine, garlic, fresh basil and tomato that Imsen says is a must-try. “For me this is the best shrimp scampi because of the quality of the shrimp and the freshness of the ingredients,” she explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olive Garden

Whether you’re craving shrimp scampi for lunch or dinner, Olive Garden offers nice portions for either meal and Imsen can’t recommend it enough. “The thing that makes the shrimp scampi at Olive Garden great is that it is garlicky and buttery,” she says. “The other thing that makes it super great is the asparagus–I think that they are the only ones who serve shrimp scampi with asparagus, which adds more flavor to the dish compared to the other competitors,” she explains.