4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Shrimp, According to Chefs

Crispy, golden, and perfectly seasoned, fried shrimp has a way of stealing the spotlight on any menu. From appetizer platters to main courses, fried shrimp is a universal favorite. While it’s a classic crowd-pleaser, not all restaurants get it right. To find out the best places, Eat This, Not That! turned to chefs who reveal their top spots. From well-known chains to fast-food favorites, here’s where culinary pros love to go for good fried shrimp.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co combines fun, family-friendly dining with hearty, approachable seafood — and it ties it all to the beloved movie “Forrest Gump.” “They always get their fried shrimp right for me,” says Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals. “Their breading is light, seasoning is good, and most importantly, shrimp is not overcooked.” She explains, “They also offer different variants: peel and eat, coconut shrimp, and tempura-like fry. If a restaurant is confident enough to offer different variants, chances are they’re good.”

Red Lobster

It’s no secret that Red Lobster went through turbulent financial times and closed several locations, but it’s making a comeback and it’s a go-to for chefs.”It’s surprisingly consistent for a seafood chain,” says Chef Rena. “Their Walt’s Favorite Shrimp is iconic for being seasoned well and not rubbery. Their Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp is another best-seller that has a solid flavor. And it’s also consistent at most locations. Win!” But, she’s not the only fan. Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis also loves Red Lobster’s fried shrimp. “They get the basics right, and that is always important,” he says. “Fresh, high-quality shrimp and a light, flavorful batter that crisps perfectly without overpowering the delicate seafood inside. From a chef’s perspective, the key is balance. The coating adds crunch while the shrimp stay tender and juicy.” He adds, “What really sets them apart for me is how they cook them. The shrimp hit the pan at just the right temperature, so they turn golden without burning, and cook evenly all the way through. Served hot, they’re crunchy, juicy, and satisfying. A great example of how a classic dish can shine when you pay attention to the basics.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has been a fan favorite for a casual, affordable seafood plate and Chef Rena approves! “It’s not fancy, but they’ve mastered the crunchy, salty batter,” she says. “It’s pretty crispy, and it’s airy. Almost tempura-like. But the flavor is what gets me. It’s such a nostalgic “fried seafood shack” more than upscale.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is a comfortable upscale chain that’s known for its signature dishes like their fried shrimp. “Theirs is high-quality and not greasy,” says Chef Rena. “They use fresh oil every single time and they season well. This place is for those who love their shrimp breading crispy but not thick.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What Makes Fried Shrimp Worthy

It’s not hard to find fried shrimp on a menu, but that doesn’t mean you should order it. The dish has to check off key things to be considered high-quality. Here’s what to look for, per Chef Rena.