Chick-fil-A Just Dropped a Wild New Nugget Flavor

Chick-fil-A always has the old reliable on the menu, including its trademark nuggets, sandwiches, wraps, and salads. But did you know that the chicken chain regularly tests new and innovative menu items in certain markets? Chick-fil-A is transparent about “menu tests,” devoting an entire website section to them. The most recent? A sweet and smoky nugget flavor that sounds too good to be true.

Smokehouse BBQ Nuggets

According to the Chick-fil-A website, Smokehouse BBQ Nuggets are available for a limited time only at participating restaurants in one city, St. Louis, MO, through August 16, 2025, while supplies last. “The Smokehouse BBQ Nuggets are bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast – available in both breaded and grilled nuggets – drizzled with a zesty Smokehouse BBQ Sauce and topped with two dill pickle chips. They are available in a 5-count, 8-count or 12-count,” the restaurant says.

Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Curious what other items Chick-fil-A has been testing? Earlier this summer, they tested the Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich in Jacksonville, FL, from June 9 through July 19, 2025. “The Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich includes our Original filet – also available with Spicy or Grilled filets – served on a toasted, buttery bun with Creamy BBQ Slaw and sweet heat pickles chips. It pairs well with Creamy BBQ Sauce on the side!” the restaurant wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich

There was also the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich being tested in participating locations in Salt Lake City, June 9 through July 19, 2025. “The new Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is served with our original filet on a toasted buttermilk ranch bun with pepper jack cheese, strips of caramelized onion flavored candied bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickled jalapeños. It pairs well with a side of Jalapeño Ranch Sauce for an extra kick of flavor,” it said.

Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich

Last summer, some guests got to try the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, which was available at participating restaurants in Raleigh, N.C., from April 8 through May 25, 2024. “The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich is made from a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttery cross-cut pretzel bun with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, soft seasoned cheddar cheese and strips of applewood smoked bacon. The sandwich will be served with Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce on the side. Guests can also customize the sandwich with our grilled or spicy filet,” the brand said.

Chick-fil-A™ Cauliflower Sandwich

You might be surprised to learn that Chick-fil-A tested a vegetarian sandwich in 2023. The Chick-fil-A™ Cauliflower Sandwich was available at participating restaurants in three markets: Denver, Colo., Charleston, S.C. and North Carolina’s Greensboro-Triad region for a limited time through May 20, 2023. “The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is made from a tender filet from a whole cauliflower that is breaded in our signature seasoning and pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil. Like the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, the new cauliflower entrée will be served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips,” it said at the time.