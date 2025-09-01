7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Rib Combos

If you love a platter of ribs but never quite feel full afterwards, a combo is your best bet: Many chains offer great deals on their rib combos, with the choice of another meat option and sides such as fries and mac & cheese. Depending on how hungry you are, you can even get combos that include more than two types of meat along with all the sides. So which chains offer the most filling, delicious menu mixes that really hit the spot? Here are seven restaurants with the best rib combos.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones offers any two signature meats served with two sides and garlic bread. Guests can choose the seasoned and hand-rubbed ribs which are house-smoked for four hours and flavored with a sweet and smokey BBQ sauce and combine it with BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork, Texas-Style Beef Brisket, Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, OR House Baby Back Imported Ribs.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a selection of “Texas Size Combos” that has something for everyone, including rib-lovers: Guests can choose from Grilled BBQ Chicken & Ribs, Chicken Critters® & Ribs, Sirloin & Ribs, and Filet 6oz & Ribs. For those who really want a meat extravaganza, there’s the 12 oz Ribeye & Ribs.

Chili’s

Chili’s offers guests the choice of two different Smokehouse combo platters: For Combo 2 guests can pick from classics such as the Baby Back Ribs and Crispy Chicken Crispers, served with fries & white cheddar mac & cheese. For Combo 3 guests can pick from Baby Back Ribs and two other meat items such as Crispy Chicken Crispers and Jalapeño-Cheddar Smoked Sausage, also served with fries & white cheddar mac & cheese. That is a LOT of food!

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse has a selection of “legendary” combos on the menu, including the 9 oz. Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Half-Rack Baby Back Ribs, a “signature Parmesan and garlic cheese blend smothered over freshly grilled chicken breasts with a half-rack of our slow cooked, seasoned, and fire-grilled ribs brushed with our housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce,” the chain says. This is a filling plate that comes with the choice of two delicious sides including fries, mashed potatoes, loaded baked potato, and more.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse's Drover's Ribs & Chicken Platter is a must-have for hungry customers. Guests can enjoy a 1/2 rack of Outback Ribs and grilled chicken breast, served with a choice of two freshly-made sides including mashed potatoes, steamed veggies, fries, plus premium options like Steakhouse Mac & Cheese.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque has a variety of different combos available for hungry customers, including the Judge’s Sampler, which includes brisket, pulled pork, half slab ribs, choice of breast & wing or leg & thigh, two sides, and Texas toast. Guests can choose from sides such as baked beans, cornbread, fried okra, cream slaw, and more,

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s St. Louis Rib-N-Meat Combo is a crowd pleaser: Each platter contains a 1/3 slab of award-winning spare ribs plus a choice of any one meat selection like Georgia chopped pork and Texas beef brisket. Each order comes with two sides and a Corn Bread Muffin.