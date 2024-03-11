20 Healthy Pasta Recipes for Weight Loss

If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Many believe weight loss means saying goodbye to favorite comfort foods like pasta, especially given its carb-heavy nature. However, there's no reason to fear your favorite pasta plates. While some pasta dishes might weigh heavy on calories and fat, there are just as many, if not more, healthy pasta dishes that align with your weight loss goals and can leave you feeling full and satisfied.

What makes a pasta dish good for weight loss? Lower-calorie options can help meet daily calorie goals while packing essential nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fats, which are key to your weight-loss success. Protein builds lean muscle, fiber reduces hunger and promotes gut health, and healthy fats enhance satiety.

You can make any fat-burning pasta dish by using whole-grain, high-protein noodles, adding lean meats, and replacing fatty dairy products with low-fat cream and cheese.

At the end of the day, the important part is that you're making pasta dishes you enjoy and are still allowing yourself to indulge in your favorite comfort meals. Read on to learn some easy recipes you can start cooking today. Then check out these 16 Best High-Protein Soup Recipes for Weight Loss.

Baked Ziti

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 600 mg



An indulgent baked ziti for only 400 calories? Yes, please. This recipe features whole-wheat ziti and chicken or turkey sausage, which will increase your fiber and protein content in every bite. It also uses onion, garlic, tomato paste, and mozzarella, so you'll never be short on flavor.

Get our recipe for Baked Ziti.

Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 510

Fat : 12.5 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 740 mg



Don't underestimate the power of a simple spaghetti and meatballs dish. This recipe cuts down on calories by using turkey meatballs instead of red meat, which still allows you to enjoy all of the comfort and coziness of the original.

Get our recipe for Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs.

Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 400 mg



We love pasta recipes that get their flavor from a variety of spices and nutrient-rich vegetables, just like this sesame noodle recipe. With snap peas, onions, bell peppers, edamame, peanuts, scallions, and lime, this pasta dish is packed to the brim with flavorfulness. When you add in the chicken and whole-wheat fettuccine, you'll get a helpful dose of protein and fiber, too.

Get our recipe for Sesame Noodles with Chicken.

Chicken Sausage Lasagna

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg



Lasagna is possibly one of the most comforting meals you can ever make, with layers of cheese, meat, and pasta. But like most comfort foods, you may not expect to see this dish on a list of healthy weight-loss meals. But fear not, this specific recipe is under 400 calories chicken sausage, low-fat ricotta, and 2% milk to maintain the flavors and keep it on the lighter side.

Get our recipe for Chicken Sausage Lasagna.

Loaded Alfredo Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 520 mg



Alfredo is rarely associated with the word "healthy," but this Alfredo pasta with chicken and vegetables is light on calories and high in protein and fiber—the perfect combination for weight loss.

Get our recipe for Loaded Alfredo Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables.

Crock-Pot Beef Ragu

Nutrition information not available.

This beef ragu recipe is easy to make and uses simple ingredients. You'll get plenty of fat-burning protein from the beef chuck, and you'll get a light dose of fiber from the tomatoes, carrots, and celery. This recipe calls for regular pappardelle pasta, but you can increase your nutrient intake with a high-protein, high-fiber pasta like the Carba-Nada Egg Fettuccine from Al Dente Pasta Company.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Beef Ragu.

Turkey Bolognese with Fettuccine

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 520

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 520 mg



One of the most classic Italian pasta dishes, bolognese is rich and full of flavor. Bolognese sauce is normally made with pork or beef, but this recipe uses turkey to cut down on calories and saturated fat. You'll already get a hearty dose of protein, but to increase your fiber intake, use whole-wheat fettuccine.

Get our recipe for Turkey Bolognese with Fettuccine.

Butternut Squash Pasta Salad

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 387

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 334 mg

Fiber : 7 g

Sugar : 17 g

Protein : 9 g

You may hear "pasta salad" and go straight to thoughts of a calorie-heavy, mayo-laden dish you see at barbecues, but this isn't the only version of pasta salad out there. For a healthier recipe, we love this butternut squash pasta salad, which uses whole-wheat pasta, butternut squash cubes, apples, cranberries, nuts, mixed greens, and a homemade mustard dressing.

Get our recipe for Butternut Squash Pasta Salad.

One-Skillet Taco Pasta

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 399

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 467 mg

Fiber : 17 g

Sugar : 15 g

Protein : 19 g

19 grams of protein and a massive 17 grams of fiber make this one-skillet taco pasta a great choice for people on a weight loss plan. We also love that this one is not only easy to make, but super easy to clean up, too!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for One-Skillet Taco Pasta.

Beef Stroganoff

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 690 mg



A healthier beef stroganoff for under 300 calories that still tastes just as rich and delicious as its higher-calorie counterparts, this recipe is a truly great weeknight dinner choice to help you with your weight loss goals.

Get our recipe for Beef Stroganoff.

Spaghetti with Spicy Tomato Sauce and Bacon

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 560 mg



People often assume that pasta dishes are "unhealthy," but something like a classic spaghetti dish can be full of protein, fiber, and flavor, all for very few calories. You can use any type of spaghetti noodle, but we recommend a high-fiber, high-protein spaghetti, like Banza or Zenb.

Get our recipe for Spaghetti with Spicy Tomato Sauce and Bacon.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 460

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 480 mg



Fettuccine can be healthy and comforting at the same time. Even though this pasta dish is known for being highly caloric, this specific recipe uses low-fat milk and Neufchâtel—which is a low-calorie cream cheese to maintain desired creaminess.

Get our recipe for Fettuccine Alfredo.

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 345

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 410 mg



This orecchiette recipe with broccoli rabe is the perfect example of why there's no reason to fear pasta. For only 350 calories and plenty of lean protein per serving, this flavorful dish is a must-make for your next healthy dinner.

Get our recipe for Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe.

Rotisserie Chicken Parm Casserole

Nutrition information not available.

Do you have extra rotisserie chicken that you need to use? This casserole dish uses leftover shredded rotisserie chicken, whole-wheat pasta, and part-skim mozzarella, which keeps the calories low and the protein high.

Get our recipe for Rotisserie Chicken Parm Casserole.

Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli

Nutrition information not available.

This pasta dish is about as hearty as it gets. Made to resemble the famous Pasta Fagioli from Olive Garden, this pasta meal is packed with ground beef, kidney beans, white beans, onions, and tomatoes, so you're filling yourself up with super nutrient-rich foods.

Get our recipe for Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli.

Italian Sausage Soup

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 890 mg



Soups can feature pasta too, like this Italian sausage soup. With turkey sausage, green beans, and whole-wheat farfalle pasta, this dish will help you meet your protein and fiber goals for burning fat.

Get our recipe for Italian Sausage Soup.

Slow Cooker Beef Goulash

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 378

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 559 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 27 g

If you want something filling and nourishing, the perfect pasta dish is this slow cooker beef goulash. Using 90% lean ground beef, multigrain high-protein elbow macaroni pasta, tomatoes, onions, and sweet peppers, this dish is overflowing with lean protein and fiber.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Beef Goulash.

Pumpkin Pad Thai

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 192 mg

Fiber : 8 g

Sugar : 7 g

Protein : 33 g

Pad Thai is a noodle dish you can make that will never be short on flavor, and with healthy fats from the pumpkin and peanut butter, and protein from the peanut butter and chicken, this meal will fit perfectly into your weight loss goals.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Pad Thai.

Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Nutrition information not available.

Chicken noodle soup isn't just for sick days. This classic recipe is made with simple ingredients like chicken, carrots, onions, broth, and egg noodles, which makes for a hearty, low-calorie meal to fit into your fat-burning plans.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup.

Crock-Pot Italian Meatballs

Nutrition information not available.

Sometimes the best weight-loss meals are the ones that are easy to make because you can quickly throw them together on busy nights. You can make these nutritious Italian meatballs in your crock pot and can pair them with your favorite whole-wheat pasta or zucchini noodles.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Italian Meatballs.