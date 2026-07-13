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7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Old-School Fried Fish Suppers

Evidence-Based
Enjoy a comforting classic with the best casual dining fish fries.
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July 13, 2026

A good old-fashioned fried fish supper should have big portions, a wide variety of sides, and of course excellent fried fish. The fish should be breaded or battered and deep-fried to a perfect golden brown, with the coating actually staying on the fish instead of immediately falling off. Finding these old-school fish fries can be tricky but a few chains still get it right every time. If you’re in the mood for a lot of fried fish plus all the tasty sides, here are seven chains with the best old-school fried fish suppers.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans

Bob Evans diners love the Fish Fry Platter, a large and delicious plate of food. This mini-feast contains three wild caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter with two onion rings, dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. Guests can also choose two sides plus dinner rolls.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner not only has a huge fish and chips plate, the chain has a Friday night fish fry where guests can eat as much fried fish as they can handle from 4 p.m. until close. This is definitely worth saving an appetite for.

Culver’s

Culver's

Culver’s is a Midwestern-based chain so of course they know how to do a fish fry right. Whether you want a fish sandwich or an old-school fish platter with fries and slaw, this chain never disappoints. The cheese curds are also excellent.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish/Facebook

Eat My Catfish has the perfect fish fry dinners for diners who want an authentic old-school experience: Fried catfish and shellfish with sides like hushpuppies, fries, and more. The chain is known for generous portions of excellent-quality food, so this is another restaurant where you will want to come hungry.

Glory Days Grill

Glory Days Grill/Facebook

Glory Days Grill has several delicious items on the menu but seafood-lovers must check out the GDG’s Big Fabulous Fish Fry. This dinner is made with wild, line-caught Haddock, beer battered with Stella Artois and served with freshly prepared coleslaw, seasoned fries, and tartar sauce. “My mother orders the same thing every week. Patty Melt and I order the Fish & Chips–extra crispy please. Always fresh, hot and yummy,” one diner said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Friday Fish Fry is a real feast. Like all excellent fish fries, the portions are generous and delicious: Four hand-battered and fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and fresh lemon, served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse[/slidtitle]

North & South Seafood & Smokehouse

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse has fish suppers diners rave about. “We had the Cajun Catfish bites as an appetizer, I would HIGHLY recommend them! Both my girlfriend and I got the perch fish fry. I can’t say the last time I had such a good fish fry!” one fan said.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
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