7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Old-School Fried Fish Suppers

Enjoy a comforting classic with the best casual dining fish fries.

A good old-fashioned fried fish supper should have big portions, a wide variety of sides, and of course excellent fried fish. The fish should be breaded or battered and deep-fried to a perfect golden brown, with the coating actually staying on the fish instead of immediately falling off. Finding these old-school fish fries can be tricky but a few chains still get it right every time. If you’re in the mood for a lot of fried fish plus all the tasty sides, here are seven chains with the best old-school fried fish suppers.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans diners love the Fish Fry Platter, a large and delicious plate of food. This mini-feast contains three wild caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter with two onion rings, dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. Guests can also choose two sides plus dinner rolls.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner not only has a huge fish and chips plate, the chain has a Friday night fish fry where guests can eat as much fried fish as they can handle from 4 p.m. until close. This is definitely worth saving an appetite for.

Culver’s

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Culver’s is a Midwestern-based chain so of course they know how to do a fish fry right. Whether you want a fish sandwich or an old-school fish platter with fries and slaw, this chain never disappoints. The cheese curds are also excellent.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has the perfect fish fry dinners for diners who want an authentic old-school experience: Fried catfish and shellfish with sides like hushpuppies, fries, and more. The chain is known for generous portions of excellent-quality food, so this is another restaurant where you will want to come hungry.

Glory Days Grill

Glory Days Grill has several delicious items on the menu but seafood-lovers must check out the GDG’s Big Fabulous Fish Fry. This dinner is made with wild, line-caught Haddock, beer battered with Stella Artois and served with freshly prepared coleslaw, seasoned fries, and tartar sauce. “My mother orders the same thing every week. Patty Melt and I order the Fish & Chips–extra crispy please. Always fresh, hot and yummy,” one diner said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Friday Fish Fry is a real feast. Like all excellent fish fries, the portions are generous and delicious: Four hand-battered and fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and fresh lemon, served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse[/slidtitle]

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse has fish suppers diners rave about. “We had the Cajun Catfish bites as an appetizer, I would HIGHLY recommend them! Both my girlfriend and I got the perch fish fry. I can’t say the last time I had such a good fish fry!” one fan said.