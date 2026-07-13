These restaurant chains serve crispy, juicy boneless wings with sauces diners can't get enough of.

Some people enjoy eating chicken wings with the bone in. After all, the bone keeps the meat nice and juicy and super tasty. However, others prefer a white meat version sans bone, aka boneless wings. This version is a little healthier, generally white meat only and packed with protein, but still battered, fried, and bathed in wing sauce like traditional wings. Where can you get the best version? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best boneless wings, according to diners.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is a popular spot for boneless wings soaking in delicious sauces. They are made with juicy, all-white meat chicken, lightly breaded and “handspun” in your choice of sauce or dry rub. “We are a Buffalo Wild Wings family. Always solid chicken and sauces are great. Also, they are big wings,” one person says.

Wingstop

Wingstop also serves delicious white meat boneless wings tossed in bold, craveable flavors. “Wingstop sauces and dry rubs are pretty good. The chicken itself is pretty standard / above average quality for fast food wings,” says one. Another adds, “especially cause you can get the boneless wing deal.”

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s is a Southern chain with saucy, well-seasoned boneless wings dubbed Fingerz. “Yep, Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one diner maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings (boneless and traditional)” another fan agrees.

Hooters

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hooters famous boneless wings are smothered in the breastaurant’s legendary sauces. “They have really good wings. Bone in and boneless are both great,” one Redditor says. “I love hooters boneless wings. They’re my absolute favorite boneless wings with the hot buffalo sauce,” another says.

Popeyes

Popeyes is the best drive-thru option for boneless wings. “I feel like Popeyes boneless wings actually have a texture like wings, not just a random cut of meat. The spicy sauces tend to be good, but not super spicy,” one diner suggests. “Popeyes hands down. With their signature hot it blows all the competition away,” another says. “Popeyes wings. Kinda reminds me of the old BWW back in the day. Bdubs is so hilariously bad these days,” a third says.