7 Restaurant Chains Serving Crispy Chicken & Fries Combos

Satisfy your cravings with these top-rated fast-food and restaurant chains.

Crispy chicken and fries are one of the most popular combos you can get, and for good reason. There’s nothing like crispy, crunchy chicken paired with savory, salty fries served with delicious dipping sauces. Many places have great chicken but not-so-great fries, or great fries but disappointing chicken, but some get both right every time and diners can’t get enough: Here are seven chains with perfect crispy chicken and fries combos right now.

Gus’s Fried Chicken

The chicken and fries at Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken are outstanding, fans say. “The star of the show was the fried chicken, as it should be. The three-piece dark meat plate is fantastic. Super crispy, super juicy, and well-seasoned inside and out. Worth noting: you can substitute the standard sides of baked beans and slaw for anything on the menu for just $0.50. The mac & cheese and fries were both great,” one diner said.

KFC

KFC’s secret recipe fries are still considered one of the most underrated menu items, especially when paired with the iconic fried chicken menu items. “How are people sleeping on these fries? These are seriously the best fast food fries I’ve tried and with the kfc sauce it’s perfect,” one diner shared.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is known for delicious fried chicken, potato wedges, and french fries. “Was a big hit for my 6 year old grandson, who is typically picky. Loved the chicken strips and wedges so much he came back the next day and wanted leftovers,” one diner said.

Guthrie’s

Guthrie’s is known for excellent chicken fingers and savory salty crinkle-cut fries. “We’re the pioneers of the chicken finger only restaurant. Which means we don’t just make chicken fingers. We’ve perfected them. It’s an obsession 60 years in the making. You’ll see what we mean once you try one,” the chain says.

The Crack Shack

The Crack Shack is famous for its delicious fried chicken and fries menu items. “We got whatever their original basic chicken sandwich is and a loaded fry. The fries were phenomenal and lowkey more worth the price than the sandwich,” one diner said.

Frenchy’s Chicken

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The chicken and fries at Frenchy’s Chicken are unbelievably good, fans say. “People always have so many good things to say about Frenchy’s Chicken and there is good reason. The food is crispy and delicious with perfect seasoning,” one diner raved.

Joella’s Hot Chicken

Joella’s Hot Chicken serves up delicious spicy chicken and crispy seasoned french fries. “Wonderful food, service and atmosphere,” one fan said. “The sandwich is enough to fill you up. Delicious. The parmesan garlic fries are phenomenal.”