These restaurant chains serve fluffy, buttery pancakes worth waking up for.

If you are craving a pancake breakfast, there are endless restaurants serving up hotcakes. However, not all of them are worth the calories. Why settle for boring pancakes when you can indulge in the most “incredible,” “absolutely amazing,” and simply “10/10” options of the morning sweet treat, ranging from “light, fluffy, and thin” German-style pancakes to multigrain pancakes that take up an entire plate. Not sure where to go? Here are the 5 best pancake breakfasts at chain restaurants.

Original Pancake House

The legendary Dutch Baby specialty is one of a handful of menu items that keep customers returning to Original Panake House. The puffy pancake is oven-baked and served with whipped butter, lemon, and powdered sugar. “It’s light, fluffy, thin,” a first-time eater describes the German-style pancake. “My Favorite Breakfast!! So good,” another adds. “Best breakfast of my life there. Pancakes are just incredible and taste like something I never had,” another says.

Snooze Eatery

The pineapple upside-down stacks are legendary at Snooze Eatery, a tropical twist on the OG pancake. “Snooze has the best pineapple upside down pancakes,” a diner confirms. You can also order the signature flight of Pineapple Upside Down, Cinnamon Roll, and Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes, or choose any three pancake flavors and get the best of all worlds.

First Watch

The giant Banana Granola Almond Crunch multigrain pancake is a favorite with First Watch diners. They are “beyond big,” taking up an entire plate. They are “Sweet and buttery,” per diners. One Redditor declares them “absolutely amazing.” “First watch has lemon ricotta pancakes now and they’re 10/10 lol they apparently know what’s up with pancakes,” another adds.

Cracker Barrel

If you are craving a traditional buttermilk pancake with crispy edges, head to Cracker Barrel. “I’ve never had a homemade pancake come close to the cracker barrel ones,” one Redditor writes. “One of the best pancakes ever,” agrees another. “Fluffy and buttery,” a third adds. A fourth adds they “are fluffy/thick in the middle and crispy on the edges, unlike any other pancake I’ve ever had. Their maple syrup beats everything else out there since it’s not too boring like the usual syrups and not deadly sweet like ihops syrups.”

Turning Point

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Turning Point, a fast-growing East Coast chain, offers so many pancake options, including traditional made-from-scratch plain pancakes, lemon blueberry, and Cinnful Swirl, “sweet cinnamon swirls with cream cheese frosting.” There is also a Power Grain option, packed with nutrient-rich grains, available in various flavors. I get the Power Grain Cinnful Swirl, and it’s like an explosion of heaven in my mouth.