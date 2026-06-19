5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Conch Fritters, According to Diners

Enjoy a taste of the Caribbean with these top-rated, golden-fried appetizers.

Conch fritters are a delicious Caribbean appetizer popular in Florida and along the Gulf coast, a staple at waterfront bars and beachside shacks. These golden deep-fried treats are made from a mixture of conch meat with ingredients like chopped bell peppers, onions, and Caribbean spices, served hushpuppy-style with dipping sauces and sides like fries. If you’re craving this Bahamian delight, here are five chains where the conch fritters are a must-have, diners say.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille

The Crispy Conch Fritters at Bahama Breeze are made with six fritters filled with conch, corn, bell peppers with pineapple-mango salsa, served with Island tartar sauce for dipping. “The Conch Fritters are so yummy I eat them without the sauce they come with, I couldn’t even tell you what the flavor composition is. You’d just have to go and try it,” one diner said.

Islamorada Fish Company

Islamorada Fish Company has delicious Conch Fritters on the lunch menu, lightly fried and served with spicy tartar sauce. “Great cheese curds and conch fritters for appetizers and the sandwich and coconut shrimp were my favorite meals,” one guest shared.

Snappers Fish & Chicken

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Snappers Fish & Chicken has Conch Fritters available as an 8 piece or 12 piece option. “Some of the best fried seafood you can find. I love their fried conch and onion rings. The fact that you can purchase a little extra seasoning is great also,” one fan said.

Pinchers

Diners at Pinchers can get a basket of Conch Fritters served with conch sauce. “The gumbo, stone crabs and conch fritters were all great starters and I had one of the best broiled grouper dinners that I can recall,” one diner said.

DJs Clam Shack

DJs Clam Shack has fried Conch Fritters served with fries or coleslaw. “The conch fritters were the best we had during our time in Key West. I also sampled the shrimp po’ boy, which was served on the same grilled roll. The shrimp were tender, with just the right amount of breading,” one fan shared.