5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Grilled Chicken Dinners, According to Diners

Satisfy your cravings with perfectly seasoned, juicy meals from these popular spots.

Grilled chicken is one of my favorite meals, especially chicken that has been carefully marinated for exceptionally tender and juicy taste and texture. As sad as I am that my old standby Koo Koo Roo is no more, there are several restaurant chains with outstanding grilled chicken dinners where both the chicken and sides truly shine. If you want a simple yet satisfying grilling chicken dinner, here are five restaurant chains where fans can’t get enough.

Tender Greens

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The Chipotle BBQ Chicken at Tender Greens is grilled with chipotle BBQ and comes with sides like rice, mashed potatoes, arugula, and much more. “Tender Greens always has delicious options, with my personal favorite being the chipotle chicken, mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese,” one diner said. “The chipotle chicken was amazing as always—tender, flavorful, and cooked to perfection,” another agreed.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is one of the best options for delicious, freshly-grilled chicken out there—everything from the bowls and combos to tacos and burritos is outstanding. “Seasoned and freshly grilled chicken. Been eating it since I was a kid 27 years ago. Always came in clutch when my parents didn’t feel like cooking on a Friday,” one customer said.

Zankou Chicken

Zankou Chicken is a West Coast chain with exceptional grilled chicken and sides. “The food was incredibly delicious—fresh, flavorful, and perfectly prepared,” one fan said. “Every bite was packed with authentic taste, and everything came out quickly and just right.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s grilled chicken sandwich and nuggets are not only delicious but a protein powerhouse. Pair it with the famous fries and you’re all set. “After the first bite, immediately I was like ‘where have these been?!’ The grilled chicken is just incredible, it’s as simple as that,” one fan said. “I will probably never get the breaded fried chicken from here again.”

California Chicken Café

California Chicken Café has absolutely delicious grilled chicken options and very tasty sides. “The dishes are impressively delicious for their price point — the kind of food that makes you pause after the first bite and think, ‘Wait… how is this this good and affordable?'” one diner said.