I Tried the Mac & Cheese at 7 Fast-Food Chains & the Best Was Rich and Velvety

Can you name anything more comforting than a warm, creamy bowl of macaroni and cheese? Like chicken noodle soup or fluffy mashed potatoes, it's the kind of dish that immediately tastes of nostalgia and warmth. It's no secret that homemade versions, baked with love and maybe even double doses of cheese and extra ingredients, carry the crown for taste and sentimentality. But nowadays, you can also get your cheesy fix from a slew of fast-food restaurants.

Mac and cheese has become a standout side dish at chicken-centric spots like KFC and Popeyes but also pops up on other bakery or sandwich-focused menus like the ones at Panera or Potbelly. Most of these iterations stick to the tried-and-true formula: tender elbow noodles bathed in a rich cheddar cheese sauce. However, subtle differences in texture, cheese blends, and even noodle shapes make each two-part recipe unique.

To separate the big cheeses from the so-so sides, I tested seven different fast-food versions of mac and cheese and ranked them from my least favorite to the overall best. From creamy classics to bold takes with extra flair, here's your guide to finding the best quick-serve macaroni and cheese.

Bojangles

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Order)

Calories : 280

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 8 g

Comforting bowls of mac and cheese are a given at southern-style fried chicken joints like Bojangles. Alongside other Cajun-inspired fixins like seasoned fries and dirty rice, guests can find its baked mac and cheese listed on the chain's menu, available in a regular or family size. It's said to be made with elbow macaroni, cheese sauce, and a bit of spice. I paid $3.29 for the regular size.

The look: The pasta is very straight for an "elbow" noodle. But, each piece comes coated in a sufficient amount of light orange sauce.

The taste: For a restaurant all about Cajun spice and flavor, its macaroni and cheese sure is drab. The texture is there with noodles that are soft but never mushy and a creamy coating to dress them up. However, it hardly even tastes cheesy and no other ingredients step up to humor the palate–not even salt. I think I would skip this side next time and instead marry my chicken with fries or anything else.

KFC

Nutrition : (Per 1 Individual Order)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Just because you don't eat it with your hands doesn't mean something can't be finger-licking good. I was hoping this sentiment held true for KFC's version of macaroni and cheese. The dish is made up of classic elbow noodles like the one found at Bojangles and the cheese portion consists of a rich, creamy (KFC's words not mine) cheddar cheese sauce. I purchased an individual cup for $2.99 but a large size was also available for $2 extra.

The look: It was served to me in one congealed mass like it was dished out using a large ice cream scoop. Its noodles were curlier and their color more orange–closer to the macaroni and cheese Crayon–than the previous offering.

The taste: At its core, it is very similar to the side dish doled out by Bojangles–like immensely similar. Aside from their curvier shape, the noodles share about the same thickness and springy consistency. Meanwhile, the cheese sauces also have a similar build. The only difference is that KFC's has a richer, more obvious cheddar cheese taste compared to whatever bland cheese blend Bojangles was trying to pull off.

Potbelly

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 300

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g

Sodium : 1,080 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 11 g

Every toasty sub sandwich deserves a delicious pairing. This is why Potbelly also serves up a troupe of soups and macaroni and cheese to go with its many handheld offerings. The mac is admittedly a bit of a mystery, boasting its inclusion of three different cheeses but not disclosing which three–let the guessing games begin. I purchased a cup of the curious dish for $4.89, but a larger portion is also available for $6.596254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: The coloring is more white than orange and the noodles are not easily identified, smooshed into a cheesy mess.

The taste: My first critique was the macaroni itself which was cooked so far past al dente that it nearly disintegrated into pieces on contact. In addition, the substance surrounding it was more gummy than anything else. After such a wobbly start, however, I was actually pleasantly surprised by the overall flavor. I'm still not 100% sure which cheeses are featured, but if I had to guess I would say cheddar and Parmesan play a part. Whatever the trio is, though, it adds complexity and a more pronounced taste to the cup that other macs failed to offer.

Popeyes

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Order)

Calories : 280

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 11 g

Everybody loves that chicken from Popeyes, but what about its filling sides? They're Cajun-style just like Bojangles and also include a kind of homestyle mac and cheese. It's made with real butter and cream and its piece de resistance is a topping of shredded cheese that is baked until golden brown. I paid $3.99 for a regular size and once again there's a bulkier size on the table if you're feeding the whole family.

The look: Chunkier C-shaped noodles sitting in a pale orange sauce. I could also see the darker, broiled shredded cheese crust sitting just below.

The taste: The baked cheese saves the day. Pretty obviously cheddar, it's found in globs all throughout the cup, cranking up the cheese levels to the nth degree. Its presence creates a saltier and bolder dish all around. But, I couldn't help but think these browned clumps were the only positive feature the mac has going for it. Otherwise, it boils down to standard delicate noodles in a so-so cream dressing.

Noodles & Co.

Nutrition : (Per 1 Small Order)

Calories : 530

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,060 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 23 g

From the flavors of Louisiana to a cheesy product of Wisconsin, we have a mac and cheese from Noodles & Co. And, I have to say, this one has a lot riding on it. Not only is the chain supposedly an expert in noodles, but its macs are also said to be "world-famous". I guess we'll find out what all the hype is about. The restaurant's original Wisconsin macaroni and cheese (not the buffalo chicken or BBQ chicken addendums) consists of elbow noodles with cream and a blend of both cheddar and Jack cheeses. There's a classic meal-sized version, but I ordered a side of it for just $2.85.

The look: From the top, this dish looks like a cheesy dream. Shredded cheddar and Jack are all the eye can see smothered onto picture-perfect curved, tubular noodles.

The taste: Despite its looks, this is actually the least cheese-infused macaroni of all, but surprisingly I found it to be quite tasty. Beyond the layer of melted gooiness at the surface, the pasta is glazed with the lightest of sauces–the chain says it has bolstered its recipe to add 50% more cheese sauce, but I'm not sure I believe them. Without a sufficient helping, it reminds me less of mac and cheese and more of rich buttery noodles just crowned with grated fromage. Perhaps not the most classic rendition, but a palatable one that also allows you to appreciate the natural taste of the pasta.

Panera

Nutrition : (Per 1 Small Order)

Calories : 480

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 16 g

Mac and cheese survived to see the new era at Panera and even gained a fresh variation in the process: the Bacon Mac & Cheese. For the sake of the taste test, I stuck to the original recipe, though. It's the first mac on the list to be made with shell pasta rather than elbow macaroni noodles. It also features a blend of rich cheeses but sticks mostly to white cheddar. Speaking of rich, you might have to be to enjoy this fast-food mac. Just a cup of it cost me $7.39–I guess the silver lining is that it did come with a French baguette side.

The look: The first white cheese sauce and they did not apply it sparingly. Every bit of the shelled noodles is coated in it.

The taste: The extra cost is justified. This is like the elevated version of Velveeta's Shells & Cheese–a nostalgic favorite for many. It's indulgently creamy yet also soaked in a mild yet sharp cheddar cheese taste. The noodles are, of course, the perfect texture somewhere between chewy and limp. Plus, their bowl-like shape helps to capture all that extra sauce. It's also important to mention that this cup has freshness on its side. Its flavor clues me in that it was from a just-made batch rather than one that had been sitting around for the better part of the day.

Chick-fil-A

Nutrition : (Per 1 Small Order)

Calories : 270

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 12 g

When it comes to Chick-fil-A's chicken accompaniments, waffle fries receive much of the attention and glory. But, the mac and cheese isn't too far behind, standing as another popular side. The chain calls its iteration a "classic" recipe, featuring a blend of Parmesan, Cheddar, and Romano cheeses. It's also baked in-restaurant to achieve a crispy top layer of baked cheese–similar to how Popeyes does it. I paid $3.39 for a small cup.

The look: At first I thought small chicken chunks were floating in my mac and cheese–I think I've seen too many hacks of people combining the two. But, it turns out they were just chunks of darker baked cheese hiding in between the light orange-tinted noodles.

The taste: Just as velvety as Panera's but with a heightened level of richness. Chock full of three-cheese flavor depth, the well-cooked noodles and surrounding cream sauce could stand on their own–the key piece that was missing from Popeye's similar makeup. From there, the scorched cheese that was meant to be on top but was actually spread throughout was just a bonus. But, one which added irresistible notes of umami and secured the dish's spot as my top pick.

