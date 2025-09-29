5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Meatloaf, According to Chefs

Meatloaf is a classic comfort food that’s packed with flavor and nostalgia. The meaty dish became popular during the Great Depression and World War II because it was an affordable way to feed a family. By the 1950s, a meatloaf meal represented the rise of the suburban family and became a routine dinner because it was cost-effective and great for leftovers. While meatloaf is a familiar, comforting food that’s relatively easy to make, not every restaurant gets it right. To find the best spots that serve the best meatloaf, Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs who share their favorite chains for meatloaf.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner started off as a single location in Florida, but after celebrity chef Guy Fieri featured the restaurant on his Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” back in 2010, which helped the diner expand. It’s known for its Iron City Meatloaf and the TV personality isn’t the only culinary pro raving about its signature dish. Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California says, “the meatloaf is well seasoned and the perfect sear.”

Steak 48

Steak 48 is an upscale steakhouse that offers the “meatloaf of champions.” “Steak 48 is one of the few restaurants that use a mixture of ribeye, filet mignon, and pork for rich depth,” says Chef Andrew. “They go the extra mile by topping it with a black truffle and green peppercorn sauce.” He adds, “The high end ingredients and consistency in their product while providing a gourmet twist on the classic.”

Cheesecake Factory

Meatloaf, surprisingly, is well-done by Cheesecake Factory. “Using a blend of beef and pork with a sweet and slightly tangy glaze, it pierces through as a comforting dish with a good balance of taste,” says Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse offers a Zesty Jammin’ Meatloaf that’s tangy and sweet. “Outback Steakhouse actually takes a different approach to their meatloaf by having a seasoned and seared crust for added texture and caramelization,” says Chef Andrew. “Paired with a peppercorn sauce and spicy chile jam for a sweet, spicy, savory balance brought to this dish.”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is the place to go for a delicious take on the classic dish. The chain offers a Homemade Crispy Onion Topped Meatloaf, which is made with a special recipe of ground beef and seasoned sausage, roasted, and topped with savory beef gravy and homemade crispy onion straws. Surprisingly they have in house daily preparation using ground beef and seasoned sausage. Topped with beef gravy and onion rings. This provides a nice crunch, evoking classic diner comfort.