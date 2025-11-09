4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pizza, According to Chefs

Pizza might be one of the most universally loved foods, but not all slices are created equal. While it’s not hard to find pizza, it can be challenging to find the perfect pie. From poor ingredients to the wrong type of cheese that isn’t melted enough or bad-tasting sauce, it’s easy to screw up a good pizza. So to find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! turned to chefs to know where the crave-worthy slices are.

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza combines customization, quality, and speed — giving diners the freedom to create their perfect pizza without sacrificing flavor or freshness. It’s fast-casual dining done right and a favorite for Chef Shelley, personal chef and CEO/founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy. “They make it so easy for everyone in the family to get exactly what they want,” she says. “I love that they offer artichokes and pesto—my favorite combination that most chains don’t have. I also appreciate their commitment to diverse hiring, so I know I’m supporting my community every time we eat there.”

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) offers a fresh, creative twist on traditional pizza — blending global flavors, California flair, and a relaxed, modern dining experience. It’s not just about pizza; it’s about variety, quality, and a little something for everyone. “Pizza is personal for me,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “I love working with dough at home or seeking out a local spot. But if we’re talking national chains, I’ll go with California Pizza Kitchen. Their toppings are unique, and they treat the ingredients the way a chef would.”

Little Caesars

Little Caesars has been in the pizza game for decades and delivers exactly what pizza fans want — affordable, fast, and consistently tasty pizza that’s ready when they are. It’s simple, no-frills, and all about convenience without compromising on that craveable, cheesy flavor. “Their Hot-N-Ready pizzas are simple, fresh, and at all times consistent,” says Barbara Robinson, a former chef and now the Marketing Manager of WeatherSolve Structures. “The crust is crispy with that golden touch and the sauce is heavy, with a strong rich taste of tomatoes which melts well with the melted cheese.” She adds, “Each slice is warm and delicious and this comes in handy when you are in a hurry yet you want something comforting and still has the real taste. My experience in the food industry for years has made me realize the value of enjoying food that does what it claims, and Little Caesars does just that.”

Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co.

What many love about pizza is that there’s no rules–you can have a traditional pepperoni with cheese or go for a unique flavor like a duck prosciutto pizza that Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co. expertly does. It’s all about balance and not overpowering the other ingredients.

“We start with a base of red sauce, add fresh mozzarella, sprinkle in Calabrian peppers, and top it with eight slices of cured duck breast – one for each slice,” says Dana Hokin, Co-founder & CEO of Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co “After baking, we finish the pie with another eight slices of fresh-cured duck. At first glance, it may look lightly topped, but once you take a bite, you’re immersed in layers of flavor: the richness of the baked duck, a gentle heat from the peppers, the creaminess of the cheese, and the delicate freshness of the cured duck on top.”

What Makes a Great Pizza

Pizza might look simple, but there’s a lot of boxes it has to check before it can hit the spot. “Along with flavor balance, a great pizza is made with high-quality ingredients, appropriate cooking techniques, measured cooking time, and, of course, energy and passion,” says Frank Kabatas, Owner and Operator of East Village Pizza. He explains, “Specifically, for New York-style pizza, ingredients and cooking process make all the difference. These include a pizza dough with small amounts of sugar and oil to make for a tender crust, a blend of low-moisture and fresh mozzarella for great taste and better melting point, and a pizza sauce packed with flavor.” He adds, “The cook time on the pizza can also be the difference between a great and a good pizza. The pizza should be baked at an optimal pizza-cooking temperature of at least 450 degrees Fahrenheit, if you are baking it at home.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e