9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Pork Chops

Red meat offers a range of savory flavors, but your typical steak dinner can often feel overly rich and heavy. Pork chops provide a perfect Goldilocks solution when you're looking for a leaner option but don't feel like switching to poultry. Typically milder in flavor with less fat than its bovine counterpart, pork chops are available at various restaurants, from steakhouses to chains specializing in comfort food.

On its own, pork chops are usually lower in calories than steak, and its mild flavor lends itself to pairing with various sauces and spices. It's a genuinely versatile meat that goes perfectly with your breakfast, lunch, or dinner, as you'll see in this restaurant chain lineup that serves the best pork chops. The pork chops included in this lineup are all grilled, though you can also find a few spots that will fry your pork chops for an even more juicy bite of food.

The next time hunger strikes and you're in the mood for pork chops, keep these restaurant chains in mind.

Waffle House

Nutrition (Per 1 Pork Chop Dinner) :

Calories : 1,005

Fat : 49 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,620 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 84 g

While Waffle House is known for its 24-hour breakfast meals, you can also enjoy lunch or dinner at the restaurant chain. The Pork Chop Dinner at Waffle House comes served with a double order of Hashbrowns and one slice of Grilled Texas Toast. If you prefer your Pork Chop first thing in the morning, you can also order the Pork Chop & Eggs Breakfast, which comes with two five-ounce pork chops, two scrambled eggs, toast and jelly, and your choice of grits, hashbrowns, or sliced tomatoes.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Nutrition : Grilled Pork Chops (Per serving, no sides):

Calories : 650

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 3,010 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 69 g

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen prides itself on fresh ingredients and scratch-made meals, offering quality food at affordable prices. Customers will find Grilled Pork Chops on the menu, which includes two boneless pork chops topped with caramelized onions and a bourbon glaze. Served with your choice of two side dishes, this is a strong contender for your next go-to dinner at Cheddar's.

Logan's Roadhouse

Nutrition : BBQ Grilled Pork Chops (Per serving, no sides):

Calories : 380

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 3,043 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 47 g

Logan's Roadhouse specializes in wood-fired grilled steaks, but the commitment to excellent flavor extends to all items on its menu. If you're looking for a pork chop dinner, it's all about that mesquite barbecue sauce at Logan's Roadhouse. Its BBQ Grilled Pork Chops are Mesquite wood-grilled and drizzled with barbecue sauce for a burst of sweet and savory flavors. The Mesquite-Grilled Pork Chops include two six-ounce chops and your choice of two side dishes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Nutrition : Grilled Pork Chops (Single Chop):

Calories : 440

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 2,430 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 42 g

Texas Roadhouse may be known for its fresh cuts of steak, but pork chops are also on the menu if you're looking for a dinner that's perhaps a little leaner. Its Grilled Pork Chops are served boneless and have a tasty peppercorn sauce. Like the steak meals at Texas Roadhouse, your Grilled Pork Chops come with your choice of two side dishes. Just don't forget to start your meal off with their made-from-scratch rolls and honey cinnamon butter.

Saltgrass Steak House

Nutrition : Double Bone-in Pork Chop (Per serving):

Calories : 870

With a menu filled with chargrilled steaks, chicken, and seafood, Saltgrass Steak House is a popular restaurant chain for meat lovers and anyone looking for a hearty meal. Their grilled double bone-in pork chop comes in a hefty 14-ounce cut. Like the other steaks and seafood offerings, the pork chops come with a choice of side dish along with the option to add a soup or salad for an additional fee.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Nutrition : Heritage Pork Chop (Per serving):

Calories : 710

Morton's The Steakhouse takes the conventional steakhouse model and ups the fancy factor. An excellent spot for a special occasion or date night, Morton's is where you'll find an array of Butcher's Cut steaks. That includes their 16-ounce Heritage Pork Chop. Add on your favorite Enhancements and Side dishes like Loaded Baked Potato, Truffled Cream Corn, or Smoked Gouda and Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes.

Fogo de Chão

Nutrition : Double Bone-In Pork Chop (Per slice):

Calories : 130

Fogo de Chão is a Brazilian steakhouse chain where you'll find foods prepared in the style of Churrasco, or grilled meats. Among the sea of steak options you'll find at Fogo de Chão, you can also try its Bisteca De Porco, or Double Bone-In Pork Chop. It's marinated for 48 hours with roasted garlic, fresh herbs, and lime zest and then slowly grilled for maximum flavor and caramelization. If you're looking for more pork options, you can also try Pork Belly, Pork Loin, and Pork Sausage.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Nutrition : Pork Chop (Per serving):

Calories : 820

Looking to switch up your usual steak order at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse? Give the Pork Chop a try. Its Pork Chop is a center-cut chop that is fine-grained, flavorful, and served sizzling–a Ruth's Chris signature move–with sliced cinnamon apples for a touch of sweetness. Add on an Entree Compliment like Shrimp or Lobster Tail for an even more decadent meal.

LongHorn Steak House

Nutrition : Cowboy Pork Chops (Per serving):

Calories : 620

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 2,460 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 87 g

You are not limited to steak when dining at LongHorn Steak House. The steakhouse chain features additional proteins, like its Cowboy Pork Chops. This meal comes with three center-cut boneless pork chops seared to a golden brown. Like all other entrees, the Cowboy Pork Chops come with your choice of a side and hand-chopped salad.