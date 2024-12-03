The Best Way to Cook Air Fryer Pork Chops

An air fryer is the perfect kitchen gadget for people who want an easy, healthy, foolproof tool to make their favorite foods at home. It barely takes up counter space, it doesn't require extra frying oils, and because it uses hot air circulation to cook the food, it delivers a crispy finished product every time. You can air fry practically anything, like chicken wings, burgers, ribs, grilled cheese sandwiches—and even pork chops.

Ordinarily, pork chops are cooked in a pan or on the grill, but those techniques require significant time, energy, and attention. To cut your effort in half while still yielding a delicious piece of pork in under 15 minutes, Chef Chris Nirschel of New York Catering Service recommends using an air fryer.

"My secret to a delicious, quick, and easy pork chop, believe it or not, is an air fryer. It ensures a perfect, flavorful, and juicy pork chop every time," Chef Nirschel says.

Read on to learn Chef Nirschel's expert method for making the perfect air fryer pork chops every time, and next, check out The 5 Healthiest Oils to Cook With—and 5 To Avoid.

How to Cook Pork Chops in Your Air Fryer:

Step 1 : Gather your ingredients and preheat the air fryer.

Before you begin, make sure you have everything you need. Grab your pork chops and your preferred seasonings (more on that below), and make sure your air fryer is clean and ready to go. Once you have all of those things in order, Cher Nirschel recommends preheating your air fryer to 400 degrees.

As far as whether there's a preferred type of air fryer, the chef's personal favorite is the Fritaire Self-Cleaning Glass Bowl Air Fryer (pictured), but he says any air fryer will do.

Step 2 : Season and place pork chops in the air fryer basket.

You can use any seasonings you like (but for some inspiration, you'll find Chef Nirschel's own spice rub recipe at the bottom of this story). Once you've got your rub, "Pat the pork chops dry with paper towels, and rub the spice mixture evenly over both sides of each pork chop, ensuring they are well coated," instructs Nirschel.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Before you place your pork chops in the air fryer, Chef Nirschel says to "Lightly spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray." Next, "Arrange the seasoned pork chops in a single layer in the air fryer basket, leaving some space between each chop for even cooking."

Step 3 : Cook your pork chops in the air fryer.

You've preheated your air fryer and seasoned your pork chops; now it's time to fry them up!

"Cook the pork chops at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 12-15 minutes, flipping halfway through the cooking time," says Nirschel. "Cooking times may vary depending on the thickness of your pork chops, so ensure they reach an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit."

You can use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of your pork and make sure it's fully cooked.

Step 4 : Let rest and serve.

And now for the fun part: enjoying your delicious pork chops.

"Once the pork chops are cooked through and have a golden-brown crust, remove them from the air fryer and allow them to rest for a few minutes before serving," says Nirschel. "This last step helps the juices redistribute and moisten the meat."

If you need help deciding what to serve alongside your pork, Chef Nirschel says he likes to serve his with "mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables, or a crisp salad."

Chef Nirschel's Air Fryer Pork Chop Spice Rub :

Combine the following ingredients to taste, mix well, and voila—you've got an easy, delicious pork chop spice rub!

Olive oil

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Smoked paprika

Dried thyme

Salt

Black pepper