5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Pot Roast Dinners, According to Diners

Enjoy a comforting, slow-cooked meal with all the trimmings at these top-rated spots.

Pot roast is one of those comfort food classics that never goes out of style—it’s not fancy but that’s why it’s so appealing. Slow cooked savory beef combined with vegetables and gravy, served with sides like mashed potatoes, might be a simple dish but it’s packed with flavor and always hits the spot. If you want really good savory pot roast with all the trimmings, several restaurants get it right every time. Here are five chains with the best pot roast dinners, according to fans.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a Fork-Tender Pot Roast on the menu that ticks every “hearty dinner” box: Beef slow-roasted for nine hours and served with carrots, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes and homestyle beef gravy, and served with dinner rolls. “Had a taste for pot roast so we went to Bob Evans in Lake Wales. Pot roast meal came with mashed potatoes, carrots, onions, rolls, soup and a fresh fruit dessert. Got to say it was very good,” one diner said.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. is known for excellent comfort food options, including the savory Classic Pot Roast. This generously-portioned meal contains braised beef, green peas, carrots, onions, and a hearty beef gravy served with two dinner sides. “I’ve had the pot roast dinner which was delicious. My new favorite dish now is the pot roast melt,” one diner shared.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Slow-Braised Pot Roast is another down-home classic made with simmered rib roast, carrots, onions, and celery in a rich gravy, served with two or three sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “Had the pot roast for the first time yesterday. It was delicious and took home the new apple dessert,” one fan said.

Black Bear Diner

The Slow-Cooked Pot Roast at Black Bear Diner is another of those huge meals the chain is famous for: Slow-cooked beef with onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms, red potatoes, herbs, and spices, topped with beef gravy. “My girlfriend and I just went here for dinner for the first time yesterday and OH MY GOODNESS! So absolutely delicious! I got the big course pot roast with seasonal veggies and mac n cheese, and she and I both agreed that it was the BEST pot roast we have ever had in our lives,” one diner raved.

Culver’s

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Culver’s Beef Pot Roast Value Basket is always a good idea: Premium chuck roast is slow braised, hand-shredded, and served on a toasted signature bun with fries and a drink. “Their pot roast sandwich is god tier,” one diner said.