5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Shrimp Scampi Dinners, According to Diners

Enjoy a rich and flavorful seafood favorite tossed with garlic, butter, and pasta.

Shrimp scampi is a deliciously flavorful dish that somehow manages to be both light and rich at the same time. This seafood staple goes wonderfully with sides like rice and salad, and many spots have some variation of this classic diners love. If you’re in the mood for savory, top-quality shrimp scampi with all the best sides, the following spots don’t disappoint: Here are five restaurants with the best shrimp scampi dinners, according to diners.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a tasty Shrimp Scampi made with garlic, white wine, and lemon butter sauce served with toasted garlic and herb bread. “Good as an appetizer or a meal! Wonderful salad and bread!” one diner raved.

Olive Garden

The Shrimp Scampi at Olive Garden is sautéed in a garlic sauce, tossed with asparagus, tomatoes and angel hair. “My mother and I came for lunch today and enjoyed the lunch special. She got the eggplant Parmesan which she loved and she is a tough critic haha. I got the shrimp scampi and also enjoyed my dish,” one guest said.

Red Lobster

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The Garlic Shrimp Scampi at Red Lobster is a tasty option baked in a garlic sauce and served with lemon. “Got the garlic shrimp, Sriracha shrimp, Alfredo, teriyaki, crispy batter shrimp. Garlic was amazing,” one fan said. “Got that one like 4 times. The garlic sauce is good that you’ll end up dipping other shrimp in it as well.”

Bonefish Grill

The Scallops and Shrimp Scampi Pasta at Bonefish Grill is made with linguine, white wine garlic lemon sauce, parmesan, and diced tomato. “Service was very good. My meal of shrimp and scallops scampi was very rich and a huge proportion. Brought leftovers home,” one diner said.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory‘s Shrimp Scampi is sauteed with whole cloves of garlic, white wine, fresh basil and tomato. served with angel hair pasta. “Delicious shrimp scampi at the Cheesecake Factory. One of the best!” one diner said.