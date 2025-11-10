4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Tacos, According to Chefs

Few dishes spark more joy than tacos. Whether you love them loaded with spicy beef, fresh fish, or grilled veggies, great tacos are all about balance: flavor, texture, and a touch of creativity. While there’s no shortage of places to find tacos, not all deliver on taste, so to find out which restaurant chains are doing them best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to spots.

Taqueria Guanajuato

Chicago Chef Miguel Tenesaca, of Dell Rooster, loves tacos from Taqueria Guanajuato, which has four locations throughout Chicago. Three Taqueria Guanajuato locations are run by sisters Evelyn and Jazmin, whose father opened the original location in Wicker Park, and the fourth location is run on California Avenue, by their cousin. Chef Miguel says, “A good taco tastes authentic, with fresh ingredients. At Taqueria Guanajuato, no ingredients are frozen, and are instead sourced straight from the four locations’ own grocery supply. Taqueria Guanajuato really offers the community some very delicious tacos, with very generous portions.”

Los Comales

Lourdes ‘Lulu’ Duran helms the kitchen at Cesar’s Killer Margaritas, in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Cesar’s is family-owned, serving up the best sweet and savory brunch on the weekends, delicious dinners that include Mexican favorites, and a light side menu with plenty of meatless options. Plus, amazing handmade desserts. “When it comes to restaurant chains serving truly authentic tacos, Los Comales stands out. Their tacos capture the essence of traditional taquería-style cooking – simple, fresh, and full of flavor. The tortillas are always warm and pliable, the proteins are seasoned and cooked to order, and every bite has that just-off-the-grill quality you rarely find in a chain.” Chef Lulu shares, “My go-to orders are Tacos de Suadero and Taco de Cecina with beans on it, always ordered with cilantro and onion and topped with their red salsa and lime. The crispy “rose meat”, a thin smooth cut of beef from the middle of the cow, slow cooked then pan fried is the ultimate Mexico City style taco. And you can’t forget about the cecina tacos, an air cured cut of meat, which includes heavy salting of the meat to cure it, and then finished off on the grill, with the addition of the beans, it’s a complete meal in a tortilla. The salsa bar is another highlight, as it lets you customize each taco with a variety of house-made salsas that range from bright and tangy to bold and fiery.” Chef Lulu explains that, “Los Comales demonstrates that even a chain can stay true to authentic Mexican flavors while maintaining consistency and quality across its locations. When my family and I want tacos, you can find us at Los Comales.”

Del Taco

Kevin Templeton is the Executive Chef at barleymash and Hasta Mañana Cantina, both located in downtown San Diego, and a foodie hot spot for tacos and burritos alike! His favorite joint for tacos is one everyone knows—Del Taco. “As far as a big chain restaurant, I have always loved Del Taco,” shares Chef Kevin. “It’s just so nostalgic for me. The original Del Taco in Barstow, California still has the best tacos. They’re simple, made with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and tomato. The best part of Del Taco is their hot sauce called Del Scorcho. It’s hands down the best hot sauce in a packet ever. I love it.”

Velvet Tacos

Velvet Taco takes the beloved taco and turns it into a creative, chef-inspired experience — blending global flavors, bold ingredients, and a fun, casual vibe. It’s the go-to for Chef Justin Mosel, Director of Culinary at Rubio’s Coastal Grill. “The chain has an awesome variety which spans across multiple cuisines plus they switch up the LTO’s (Limited Time Offers) regularly,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What Makes a Good Taco

A great taco should celebrate its ingredients, not hide them. It starts with a warm, quality tortilla (corn or flour, depending on the filling) that’s soft enough to fold but sturdy enough to hold everything together. The shell is also key. “Any place that uses stone-ground corn and or makes corn tortillas fresh in-house,” says Chef Justin. “Offering a variety of carriers is important, such as flour tortillas, soft shell corn and hard shell corn tortillas plus the attention to detail offering color and textural contrast.”