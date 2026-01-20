8 Best Restaurants in Paris, According to Chefs

Chefs share their favorite Paris restaurants, from classic bistros to intimate fine dining spots.

From its breathtaking beauty to its love and appreciation of the arts, iconic landmarks, and, of course, the food, Paris embraces romance and culture in a way few cities can match. The City of Light is one of the most visited cities in the world. Besides the famous museums, people love admiring the architecture, enjoying the vibrant nightlife, and getting lost in a bistro, people-watching and eating. With so many choices, it’s hard to know just where to go, so to help narrow down the search, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite places to go. Here are the top five picks.

Bistrot Paul Bert

Located in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, Bistrot Paul Bert offers traditional beef dishes and seafood. They serve everything from their famous Steak au poivre to their unforgettable croque-monsieur loaded with seasonal truffles, as well as Dover sole meunière. Make sure to call ahead for a reservation and dress smart!

Bistrot Paul Bert is a go-to for Rena Awada, owner, head chef, food blogger and content creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, who says it’s a “genuine, traditional Parisian bistro experience and is not overly touristy.”

She explains, “Their menu leans more towards authentic French cuisine, with dishes like steak au poivre with a peppercorn-rich cream sauce, sole meunière, and French desserts such as soufflés or rum baba. Their hand- cut frites are just amazing, and their Steak au poivre is one of the best I’ve ever had.”

Chef Rena adds, “The atmosphere in this bistro is lively and cheerful, adding a certain charm and making you feel like you are in an authentic Paris bistro. For someone looking for a more vegetable-forward menu, I recommend Septime, which I found very creative and delicious.”

La Ferme de Pré

Besides the food, La Ferme de Pré’s unique charm is part of its allure. Situated in the Bois de Boulogne, La Ferme de Pré feels like a countryside getaway, but you’re just minutes from the center of the city.

“This Parisian bistro meets farmhouse style restaurant is overseen by Chef Frédéric Anton, serving comforting yet elevated French classics in the most beautiful warm, nostalgic environment – think exposed beams, vintage décor, and antique tableware,” says Elisa Marshall, co-founder of maman, the French-inspired cafe, and author of MAMAN: The Cookbook.

“The ‘Poulet Mayonnaise’ was one of my favorite dishes – an elevated egg mimosa that was so simple in concept, but soulful and delicious in execution, not to mention the beautiful vintage china it was served on,” she shares. “The profiteroles also left a lasting impression on me. The choux pastry filled with cream and poured table-side with warm chocolate sauce brought back the most delicious childhood memories.”

Le comptoir du Relais

Le comptoir du Relais offers high-quality, simple yet clever French bistro food with a focus on fresh, market-driven ingredients. It’s a go-to for Chef Paul Osborne, Chief Operations Officer, Santa Barbara Fish Market | Goleta, CA.

“I love Paris, one of my favorite cities in the world. I had the pleasure of living there as a child. My favorite Paris restaurant is Le comptoir du Relais in Saint Germain. A classic French bistro – one of my favorite dishes is the stuffed pig’s foot. Also, in the spring they have an amazing white asparagus dish.”

L’Ami Jean

Beloved for its cozy, rustic Parisian setting and hearty dishes like beef, lamb and duck, L’Ami Jean is a lively, fun spot that Jonny McDermott, Head Chef – PONY Cocktails + Kitchen, Santa Ynez, CA // Santa Barbara County Wine Country loves.

“My favorite by far is L’Ami Jean. I’ve gone every time I’ve been in Paris. It’s one of the great Old School neighborhood bistros. Chef Stéphane Jégo is a master. Pretty epic Riz au Lait on the menu, too.”

Table Bruno Verjus

For people looking for an elevated dining experience, Table Bruno Verjus ranks high on the list. Guests will not only enjoy an innovative meal but also interact with Chef Bruno Verjus, who has a compelling personality and is deeply involved with diners.

“For me, it has two things that speak to me: a chef that is part of the experience – the restaurant is anchored by an open kitchen and a counter where guests get to sit, eat, watch the kitchen action and interact with Chef Bruno Verjus, who has a robust and passionate character,” says Chef David Santos.

Chef David explains, “Anyone as passionate about life brings that passion to food. The second thing is the quality of ingredients = they are always remarkable, the kind of ingredients that make you pause, note and take them in.”

LISSIT

For an unforgettable night in Paris, LISSIT is not just a stylish bar or a restaurant — it’s a hybrid evening spot where you can enjoy interesting wines and cocktails alongside elegant, seasonal cuisine in an intimate evening setting. It’s another place Chef David highly recommends.

“The chef is Claire Grumellon, who does her own personal takes on traditional dishes with exciting results – I’d recommend it for anyone going to Paris to try it,” he says.

Hésita

Located steps from the Notre-Dame in the Latin Quarter, Hésita is a highly regarded modern French restaurant in Paris that’s memorable for Executive Chef Erika Holtz of Sewickley Quarter.

“We celebrated there after getting engaged and everything about it felt special — from the spiral staircase leading down into a wine cellar-style dining room, to the amuse-bouche served at both the start and end of the meal,” she says. “I had the braised beef ravioli with Parmesan emulsion and leeks, and it was one of those dishes you don’t forget. The ambiance was unreal: intimate, romantic, and completely unforgettable.”

Chez Janou

Chez Janou is an adorned Parisian bistro in the Marais district that stands out for its Provençal-inspired food, lively atmosphere, and quintessentially French vibe.

“I love it for its warm, unpretentious atmosphere and its dedication to classic, honest cooking. It feels like a true neighborhood spot,” says Eleftheria Sioulas, Executive Sous Chef at Avli on The Park in Chicago, IL. “It’s welcoming and full of character. The Provençal flavors, generous portions, and simplicity was really done well. I make it a place I return to every time I’m in Paris. Especially for the chocolate mousse – it was hands-down the best I’ve ever had. Rich and perfectly balanced.”