5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Ribs and Coleslaw Plates, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chains serve ribs worth the mess.

There’s something undeniably satisfying about a plate piled high with fall-off-the-bone ribs and creamy coleslaw. It’s comfort food at its finest — smoky, tangy, and perfectly indulgent. But not all chain restaurants get it right. To separate the truly crave-worthy from the just-okay, Eat This, Not That! turned to chefs for their favorite spots for ribs and coleslaw plates. Here are five chains they swear by.

Dukes

Duke’s is a small West Coast chain with a Hawaiian flair, found in upscale spots like Malibu, La Jolla, Maui, and Huntington Beach. For ribs and slaw, it’s a go-to for Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com. “The ribs are delicious and tangy, and the coleslaw is an island-y infused Mac-nut slaw,” she explains. “I could eat this literally every day. Bonus is the rib and coleslaw plate comes with a side of chicken, too. All of my favorite things with an ocean view- yes, please!”

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

For real Texas barbecue, Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q is the place to go. The restaurant started off in the back of a one-stop gas station, garage, and grocery store. Word spread, and Rudy’s has exploded into a buzzed-about chain that lives up to the hype. “Chefs love it because there are no gimmicks, just oak-smoked meats that speak for themselves,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “Their pork ribs are incredibly tender, and you can get them by the plate or just go wild and order by the pound. The coleslaw is exactly what you want next to it: cool, creamy, and with just enough tang to cut through all that rich, smoky flavor from the meat. It’s the perfect, no-fuss barbecue plate.”

Famous Dave’s BBQ

When it comes to ribs, Famous Dave’s BBQ has serious credibility. The award-winning chain is beloved for its slow-smoked meats, and Chef Corrie says it’s a standout spot for perfectly paired ribs and coleslaw. “When you want that classic, award-winning barbecue experience without having to hop on a plane, Famous Dave’s has your back,” he says. “This is a nationwide go-to for a reason. They slow-smoke their ribs over hickory wood until they’re practically falling off the bone, then they either glaze them or serve ’em up sauced however you like.” Chef Corrie adds, “The whole plate just works, you’ve got those legendary ribs, a big scoop of their classic, creamy coleslaw for that fresh crunch, and some baked beans and cornbread to round it all out. It’s a full barbecue feast, and it’s consistently good.”

RibCrib BBQ

Known for its slow-smoked meats, hearty portions, and laid-back, no-frills barbecue, RibCrib BBQ delivers authentic, satisfying food. While it might not be a household name, people in the Midwest and other regions know that RibCrib stands out. According to Chef Corrie, “It all starts with their Righteous Ribs, which, by the way, is not just a clever name. They’re slow-smoked and seriously tender,” he explains, “You can build your own adventure here, from a little three-bone basket to a full rack if you’re really hungry.” Chef Corrie adds, ” But the key to the whole plate is the balance. The smoky, rich ribs need that cool, tangy slaw (or maybe some potato salad) on the side, and RibCrib just gets it right every time.”

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny's BBQ is a reliable, smoky barbecue with big portions, flavorful sauces, and classic Southern sides — all in a friendly, approachable setting. "At Sonny's, you've got options," says Chef Corrie. "You can enjoy ribs 'wet,' slathered in sauce, or go for a dry rub if you want that bold, smoky bark to shine. Pair them with their creamy coleslaw and classic BBQ beans, and you've got a plate that hits all the flavors barbecue fans love."