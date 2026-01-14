From fresh-sliced beef to piled-high portions, diners say these chains serve the best roast beef subs.

A good roast beef sub isn’t easy to find. Turkey or ham is easy to source, but roast beef is a little trickier. If you’ve ever watched The Bear, you are well aware of what it takes to make a culinary masterpiece of a roast beef sandwich. While you might not get that at a national chain, there are a few places serving up delicious and scrumptious roast beef subs. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best roast beef subs, according to diners.

Lion’s Choice

There are a few regional fast-food chains that serve delicious roast beef sandwiches, but no one does it quite like Lion’s Choice, a St. Louis favorite known for fresh-sliced, high-quality roast beef. Diners consider it a top-tier experience.

Kelly’s Roast Beef

Kelly’s Roast Beef is an institution in Boston, with locations in New Hampshire and Florida, serving juicy beef subs in legendary portions. “Kelly’s was the inspiration for Arby’s. Roast Beef sandwiches were ‘invented’ here,” a Redditor proclaims.

Jersey Mike’s

According to fans, Jersey Mike’s serves a solid roast beef sub. It is tender, juicy, and so tasty. “Jersey mikes roast beef is top tier,” writes a Redditor. “Definitely not dry,” agrees another. “Arguably the best thing they offer. 80% of the time I get roast beef or the club,” a Facebook user agrees. “Jersey Mike’s cooks their roast beef in house. I know because I trimmed and tied hundreds of them when I worked there,” another commented on the same post.

Arby’s

Arby’s takes roast beef seriously, piling their sandwiches high. “I work at an arbys, if it says half pound and says double meat, 100% I’m putting a full pound,” one confirms on Reddit. “​​Same here. Id half do it out of spite and half do it to see how ridiculous a pound of it on the poor sesame bun looks,” another says.

Portillo’s Italian Beef

Portillo’s Italian Beef is legit. The midwestern chain’s menu focuses on the roast beef subs. “I had Portillos when traveling for work. I ended up getting it 3 more times in like a 3 day trip. I’m so upset my state doesn’t have it. The Italian beef is a true wonder,” one Redditor said. “I always get mine double hot and dipped. It’s a … mess, but absolutely delicious,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e