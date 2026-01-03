 Skip to content

5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Roast Beef Sandwiches

Evidence-Based
Fans say these fast food chains serve the juiciest, most satisfying roast beef sandwiches.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
January 3, 2026

I love a good roast beef sandwich. While the best are generally found in sneaky spots, a la ones similar to the focal point of the hit show The Bear or tucked into little South Philadelphia neighborhoods, you can grab a good one at fast food chains as well. Where are the best roast beef sandwiches at chains? Here are 5 fast-food chains fans say have the best roast beef sandwiches.

Lion’s Choice or Rax Roast Beef

Michael B./Yelp

There are a few regional fast food chains that serve delicious roast beef sandwiches. The first is Lion’s Choice, a St. Louis favorite known for fresh-sliced, high-quality roast beef, considered a top-tier experience. Rax Roast Beef, a nostalgic favorite in Illinois, Kentucky, and Ohio, is known for its hot, fresh-sliced roast beef sandwiches, including the BBC (Beef, Bacon, Cheese) on corn-dusted buns.

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers

Over at Roy Rogers, they take the classic roast beef sandwich seriously. It starts with “slow-roasted, top (inside) round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. “Roy Rogers does make a pretty decent roast beef sandwich for a fast food chain,” writes Facebook group Jersey Sandwich Joints. “It’s all about the FIXEN bar!” a Redditor says.

Arby’s

Arby’s

Arby’s is known for its iconic, thin-sliced goodness roast beef sandwiches. The Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich is a classic. ETNT writer Jess Kelly explains that it “kind of reminds” her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts. “It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditor adds.

Jersey Mike’s

jersey mikes roast beef provolone mini sandwich
Courtesy of Jersey Mike’s

You can’t go wrong with the roast beef sandwich at Arby’s with fresh-sliced, deli-style flavor. According to fans, it is tender, juicy, and so tasty. “Jersey mikes roast beef is top tier,” writes a Redditor. “Definitely not dry,” agrees another. “Arguably the best thing they offer. 80% of the time I get roast beef or the club,” a Facebook user agrees. “Jersey Mike’s cooks their roast beef in house. I know because I trimmed and tied hundreds of them when I worked there,” another commented on the same post.

Portillo’s Italian Beef

Portillo’s Italian Beef

Midwesterners understand that Portillo’s Italian Beef is legit. “I had Portillos when traveling for work. I ended up getting it 3 more times in like a 3 day trip. I’m so upset my state doesn’t have it. The Italian beef is a true wonder,” one Redditor said. “I always get mine double hot and dipped. It’s a f***ing mess, but absolutely delicious,” another added.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family