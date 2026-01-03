Fans say these fast food chains serve the juiciest, most satisfying roast beef sandwiches.

I love a good roast beef sandwich. While the best are generally found in sneaky spots, a la ones similar to the focal point of the hit show The Bear or tucked into little South Philadelphia neighborhoods, you can grab a good one at fast food chains as well. Where are the best roast beef sandwiches at chains? Here are 5 fast-food chains fans say have the best roast beef sandwiches.

Lion’s Choice or Rax Roast Beef

There are a few regional fast food chains that serve delicious roast beef sandwiches. The first is Lion’s Choice, a St. Louis favorite known for fresh-sliced, high-quality roast beef, considered a top-tier experience. Rax Roast Beef, a nostalgic favorite in Illinois, Kentucky, and Ohio, is known for its hot, fresh-sliced roast beef sandwiches, including the BBC (Beef, Bacon, Cheese) on corn-dusted buns.

Roy Rogers

Over at Roy Rogers, they take the classic roast beef sandwich seriously. It starts with "slow-roasted, top (inside) round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. "Roy Rogers does make a pretty decent roast beef sandwich for a fast food chain," writes Facebook group Jersey Sandwich Joints. "It's all about the FIXEN bar!" a Redditor says.

Arby’s

Arby’s is known for its iconic, thin-sliced goodness roast beef sandwiches. The Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich is a classic. ETNT writer Jess Kelly explains that it “kind of reminds” her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts. “It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditor adds.

Jersey Mike’s

You can’t go wrong with the roast beef sandwich at Arby’s with fresh-sliced, deli-style flavor. According to fans, it is tender, juicy, and so tasty. “Jersey mikes roast beef is top tier,” writes a Redditor. “Definitely not dry,” agrees another. “Arguably the best thing they offer. 80% of the time I get roast beef or the club,” a Facebook user agrees. “Jersey Mike’s cooks their roast beef in house. I know because I trimmed and tied hundreds of them when I worked there,” another commented on the same post.

Portillo’s Italian Beef

Midwesterners understand that Portillo’s Italian Beef is legit. “I had Portillos when traveling for work. I ended up getting it 3 more times in like a 3 day trip. I’m so upset my state doesn’t have it. The Italian beef is a true wonder,” one Redditor said. “I always get mine double hot and dipped. It’s a f***ing mess, but absolutely delicious,” another added.