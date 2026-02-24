7 Best Salami Brands Made Without Fillers, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these salami brands skip fillers and excess additives.

Salami is a delicious deli meat perfect not just for sandwiches but for pizza, snacks, charcuterie, and so on—this versatile meat is typically made with pork and spices, although beef and venison options are popular too. Not all salami is made equal—many are full of additives and preservatives for optimum shelf-life, but others are made with actual recognizable ingredients that shoppers appreciate. Here are seven of the best salami brands made with real meat and without a ton of fillers.

Olli Salumeria

Olli Salumeria has several exceptional salami options, all made with 100% vegetarian-fed antibiotic free pork. “These are expensive but in my opinion it’s worth it knowing you’re getting great quality meats and cheeses,” one shopper said of the Genoa & Fontina Cracker Snack Tray. “It’s delicious. I buy them every time.”

Columbus Genoa Salami

Columbus Genoa Salami is made with finely chopped, extra-lean pork. “Always a crowd pleaser!” one World Market shopper said. “Great in pasta salad,” another commented.

Volpi Genoa Salami

I love the Volpi brand for excellent (albeit pricey) options like the Genoa Salami. "This is still a great salami with a better flavor than you can find in your deli. Slice super thin and watch it go quick," one shopper said.

Monte Pollino Uncured Rosemary Lamb Salami

Monte Pollino Uncured Rosemary Lamb Salami is a preservative-free salami handcrafted with gourmet lamb, fresh rosemary and fine spices. “A new regular on our charcuterie board! We gave this a shot because we love lamb, and so glad we did – the flavor is great!” one World Market shopper shared.

Di Bruno Bros. Mild Soppressata

Di Bruno Bros. Mild Soppressata is produced with regional Italian spices and the old-world technique of slow air-curing for at least 45 days. “Delicious, full of flavor and outstanding quality,” one shopper said. “This is my dad’s favorite of all the different sausages, salamis, and meats from DiBruno’s. I’ve been bringing this to him for 20 years,” another said.

Applegate Natural Uncured Genoa Salami

Applegate Natural Uncured Genoa Salami is excellent both in ingredients and in taste, fans say. “This salami tastes really nice!! It’s not super greasy like other brands. I appreciate the natural ingredients used,” one Target shopper said. “This is the only salami I’ll buy at Target with it being the only nitrate-free option! We love this and have never had any issues with this brand. Tastes great and has better ingredients!” another raved.

Creminelli Varzi Salami

Creminelli Varzi Salami is another outstanding deli meat made of high quality ingredients. This salami has an almost prosciutto-like texture to it, with a beautifully rich and savory flavor. This is always the first meat to completely disappear from my charcuterie boards.