4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Salisbury Steak Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chains still serve rich, gravy-smothered classics.

Salisbury steak (seasoned ground beef patty with brown gravy, often served over mashed potatoes) is warm, hearty, and filling. For many people in the U.S., it’s tied to childhood dinners, school lunches, or TV dinners — so there’s a strong nostalgia factor. Salisbury steak is the ultimate comfort food, and while it’s still popular, it’s not a menu staple at many chains. That said, there are still plenty of places that serve Salisbury steak, and chefs reveal the top four.

Grand Lux Cafe

If you want to feel a little fancy while still getting your comfort food fix, Grand Lux Cafe is the spot. The small chain, owned and operated by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, offers an elevated Salisbury steak meal that Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, says is a real standout. “We’re talking about a chopped sirloin patty that’s actually mixed with onions, mushrooms, and garlic right in the meat, so every single bite is packed with flavor,” he says. “It comes smothered in a rich, savory brown gravy, sitting on top of some seriously creamy mashed potatoes, with a side of fresh veggies. It’s basically everything you want in this dish, just turned up a notch.”

Polly’s Pies

For that “homemade” feeling that actually tastes like someone put in the effort, Polly’s Pies is the answer. The California chain serves house-made steak, which Chef Corrie appreciates. “The real magic is the topping: freshly grilled mushrooms and a rich demi-glace, which is just a fancy way of saying the gravy is extra delicious and complex,” he says. “It’s served with red skin smashed potatoes (lumps are a good thing here!) and southern-style green beans.” He adds, “A word to the wise: those green beans get their incredible flavor from applewood smoked bacon. It’s a full plate of savory, hearty goodness.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is the gold standard for a no-fuss experience that feels-like-home comfort food. "Their Salisbury steak is exactly what you remember and love: seasoned beef patties that are tender and satisfying, all covered in that classic brown gravy," says Chef Corrie. "It comes with a mountain of mashed potatoes and a side of sweet corn." He adds, "It's a total nostalgia trip in the best way possible."

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn routinely delivers a great version of Salisbury steak. The Chop Steak is 10 oz. of fresh-ground beef, loaded with roasted mushrooms and caramelized onions, smothered with our savory garlic-herb sauce, and a go-to for Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com. “Something about it is super comforting and I like that it somehow feels less heavy than a big old steak but with a similar beefy flavor,” she says.