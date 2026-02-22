8 Best Steakhouses in America, According to Chefs

Top chefs reveal where they go for perfectly cooked, high-quality steaks.

For meat lovers, few things compare to a perfectly cooked steak—tender, juicy and packed with flavor. With countless dining options across the country, from upscale chain steakhouses to under-the-radar gems, choosing the right steakhouse can feel overwhelming. To help you find a meal truly worth savoring, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to name their favorite steakhouses in the U.S. The result? A mouthwatering list of the 10 best spots in America to order a steak.

Fogo de Chão

When you’re really enjoying good food, sometimes one plate just isn’t enough—and that’s exactly what makes Fogo de Chão so special. The Brazilian steakhouse brings the traditional churrasco experience to the table, with gaucho chefs carving an endless parade of fire-roasted meats tableside. It’s the best all-you-can-eat experience that lets you indulge in different types of steak and cuts, according to Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans. “Aside from a variety of spit-cooked meats that are delivered to your table and cut fresh, they also offer a huge salad bar with a variety of cold and hot options, but don’t fill up too much because you will want to save room for the meats,” she says. “The standout cut is the Picanha – a top sirloin cap steak that is cooked with the fat cap intact to make it juicy and flavorful!”

Mill Pond Steakhouse

For a romantic meal with a dose of Southern Hospitality and exceptional attention to detail, Mill Pond Steakhouse in Rembert, South Carolina, creates an unforgettable night. “Mill Pond Steakhouse is a place that you would never think to go and try out because it is in the middle of nowhere, but has excellent food and service,” says Javier Uriarte, South Carolina Chef Ambassador. “I choose this spot for any special occasion.”

Longhorn Steakhouse

For a casual, affordable, quality meal, Chef Kelly loves Longhorn Steakhouse. “This chain has good steaks for the money,” she says. “Well-seasoned and generally very tender. Seafood and non-steak entrees are also very good, so it is a good place to please the whole group. Aside from good steaks, they serve sides that are also tasty, such as buttery mashed potatoes and creamy mac and cheese.” She adds, “Appetizers are hearty and good for sharing, and – big bonus – they have friendly service! Dollar for dollar, this is a great place to get a steak!”

Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse

For top-tier steaks and impeccable service, Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse in the outskirts of Milwaukee, in both Brookfield and Mequon, is a must-try. “Mr. B’s has a unique way of cooking their steaks,” says Dane Baldwin, chef/owner of The Diplomat (James Beard Winner, Top Chef Season 21 Guest Judge). “They use a wood-burning oven using a specific mix of hardwoods. For me, it’s a ribeye perfectly roasted in the oven, the right amount of marbling providing fat needed to pick up the flavors of the hardwoods.” According to Chef Dane, “It’s not listed this way, but do what the locals do, get the Yukon gold potato purée and request the garlic al Forno steak topping on the potatoes! I’ll never forget the first time I had this combo, truly delicious!”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse delivers great food at an affordable price, and Chef Kelly says it’s the “best” steakhouse for families. “The rolls! The butter! The fun atmosphere! Texas Roadhouse is a great family steakhouse that offers a fun atmosphere along with tasty food. Options for all ages make this a great spot for kids, and it is not going to break the bank to have a fun steak dinner out!” She adds, “The steaks are wet marinated and pack a lot of flavor, but if you like a crisp side salad, they make one of the best with fresh-made dressings!”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille isn’t just about the food–it’s the whole experience that people love: premier ingredients, fine wine, polished service, and an environment that makes any dinner feel like a special occasion. It’s the best high-end steakhouse chain, according to Chef Kelly. “This is my go-to for an elegant steak dinner,” she says. “Steaks are well cut, well-aged, and seasoned perfectly. Seafood options are fresh and cooked perfectly.” She explains, “The atmosphere and service are excellent, and if you enjoy wine, the wine list will be fun to peruse! If you are celebrating a special occasion or looking for an impressive place for a business dinner, you can’t go wrong!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pearl & Vine

Located in the outskirts of Houston, in Katy, Texas, is Pearl & Vine — a refined steakhouse that serves high-quality cuisine, offers a lively yet elegant setting, and provides service that makes guests feel taken care of—perfect for everything from casual evenings to meaningful celebrations. For Kevin Lee, Co-Director of Phat Eatery, it’s his favorite spot. “The 26 ounces of Prime, bone-in ribeye goodness with their bourbon-peppercorn sauce is a can’t miss,” he says. “Chef Ryan Hallsted always serves up their wood-fired steaks just right!”

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is a regional chain in the Dallas and Houston area and it’s so popular that three different chefs recommended it. Chef Kelly says it’s “elegant” and appreciates the “whole cuts of USDA Prime beef that are butchered on site and dry aged in house to make them tender and flavorful.” She explains, “The steaks are seasoned simply and served with a variety of shareable sides like Jumbo Lump Crab Mac & cheese and Fresh Jumbo Asparagus. They also offer whole Main lobsters, and non-steak options like lamb chops. Desserts are not to be missed! They bring a selection out on a cart and show you examples of each offering. The Turtle Mousse Tart is a must-try for chocolate lovers!” For Paul Miller, Gr8 Plate Hospitality owner and founder, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is a go-to for his family. “Not only are the steaks wonderful and always prepared properly, but they also cover all the bases with sides and starters. From caviar, lobster, crab legs — and what I think are the best crabcakes in town — there’s also an impressive array of desserts and after-dinner drinks. They have one of the most impressive wine lists in town and an outstanding, rare, and fine bourbon collection.” And for Chef Brandi Key, Culinary Director for Daily Gather and Dish Society, it’s the “swanky decor, extensive wine list and cocktail program, fresh platters of seafood, and of course beef, beef” that make the chain stand out. “They pride themselves on butchering high-quality beef cuts and carefully aging them in-house,” says Chef Brandi. “At Pappas, the steak is the star! Beef tenderloins, strip steaks and more are cut to weight when you order them, seasoned with salt and pepper, and cooked in one of three giant broilers on the line to your perfect temperature. The final steak is kissed with butter before being placed on a hot plate. When paired with their Texas-sized side dishes like scalloped potatoes or buttered asparagus, wedge salad, or a simple shrimp cocktail, you will always leave satisfied and feeling a little pampered. The love they put into aging, butchering, and cooking perfect steaks that don’t hide behind any fluff makes them a truly stellar steakhouse for not only Houston but for the country.”