7 Best New Sam's Club "Instant Savings" Items Just Announced

Sam's Club offers tremendous value for money year-round, but it also has frequent sales and special deals for members who are looking for even more bang for their buck. From Member's Mark private label products to big name brands, the warehouse chain offers some of the lowest prices you can find on snacks, detergents, drinks, and more. Right now, Sam's Club is offering "instant savings" on a variety of highly-rated grocery and household products—here are seven of the best.

Nutri-Grain Bars Variety Pack

Sam's Club is offering $2 off the Nutri-Grain Bars Variety Pack ($7.98), a fan-favorite item. "Decided to try these and my husband loves the taste and the different flavors," one shopper said. "The family love these so handy to have on hand," another agreed.

Charmin Ultra Soft

Sam's Club has Charmin Ultra Soft 2-Ply Toilet Paper on sale for $27.48, down from $31.48. "We've used Charmin for years, good price," one member said. "Been using for years, great product, Sam's has the best price," another wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lay's Mix Variety Pack Potato Chips

Lay's Mix Variety Pack Potato Chips are $2 off at $16.48. Each pack contains Lay's Classic Potato Chips, Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, Lay's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips, and Lay's Wavy Original Potato Chips. "My son loves the chip variety. Great price for the bigger bags," one Sam's Club shopper wrote in the reviews.

Coffee Mate French Vanilla Coffee Creamer

Sam's Club is offering $1.20 off the Coffee Mate French Vanilla Coffee Creamer ($4.48). "It's the go-to creamer for my mother and I. It compliments the Nescafé that we buy for our morning routine," one shopper wrote in the reviews. "Always the best creamer brand but the French Vanilla is my favorite preference," another agreed.

Tyson Grilled Sweet Teriyaki Flavored Chicken Fillets

Tyson Grilled Sweet Teriyaki Flavored Chicken Fillets are on sale for $11.98 down from $13.98. "Very yummy even when microwaved. Will buy again," one Sam's Club shopper said. "Always very tender and moist," another wrote.

Starbucks Medium Roast K-Cup Pods

Sam's Club is taking $8 off the Starbucks Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods, Pike Place ($34.98). "We purchase this coffee monthly. It is our favorite by far and we purchase in bulk so that we never run out!" one shopper said.

Nongshim Bowl Noodle Hot and Spicy Beef Ramen

Nongshim Bowl Noodle Hot and Spicy Beef Ramen is on sale for $14.48 down from $17.48. "This brand and product is worth the money. Not to mention very tasty," one Sam's Club member wrote. "Convenient and easy. Not as spicy as I'd like but not mild either," another said.