5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Sausage Gravy Biscuits

These chains serve rich, peppery sausage gravy biscuits.

Biscuits and gravy are the ultimate cold weather comfort food, perfect not just for breakfast but any time of the day. The combination of savory pork, rich, creamy, peppery gravy, and flaky, buttery, made-from-scratch biscuits is something truly special, and while many households have their own recipes they swear by, many restaurants offer variations of this classic American dish. Here are five chain restaurants with the best sausage gravy biscuits.

Biscuitville

Biscuitville has a huge variety of delicious biscuit options on the menu, and the Sausage Gravy Biscuit is no exception. The combo is perfect for those who want a full breakfast: Hot, breakfast sausage gravy made with local pork sausage and served over a scratch-made, fresh-baked biscuit served with a crispy hashbrown and a 12 oz. coffee. Breakfast is served!

Bojangles

Bojangles has a Southern Gravy Biscuit Combo on the menu fans love (the biscuits are definitely the star here). This hearty breakfast is made from hot, open-faced, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits topped with delicious, country-style sausage gravy, and served with Bo-Tato Rounds®, coffee or a medium drink.

Tudor’s Biscuit World

Tudor’s Biscuit World has plenty of excellent breakfast biscuit options, including the Sausage Gravy Over 1 or 2 Biscuits. This platter contains made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit(s) smothered in delicious savory sausage gravy. “I love Tudor’s. I’m always impressed with the size and quality of their biscuits. In my humble opinion Tudor’s is one of the best if not the very best biscuit you can get at a chain,” one fan said.

McDonald’s

Some McDonald’s locations offer Scratch Biscuits and Gravy on the breakfast menu. This meal includes 8 oz of rich sausage gravy and two biscuits. “I am definitely jealous. I really wish they would bring it back farther up north,” one fan said. “It was seriously the best sausage gravy in fast food.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Maple Street Biscuit Company

Maple Street Biscuit Company has a delicious Biscuits and Gravy plate, made with two freshly-made biscuits smothered in spicy sausage or shiitake gravy. Those who want a little extra can opt for the Eggstreme Biscuits & Gravy: Two eggs on the spicy sausage/shiitake gravy. “A little taste of heaven on Earth if you’re into biscuits and gravy,” one happy diner said. “And watch out with their Maple Tap coffee, it’s highly addictive. I refuse to drink anything else at home.”