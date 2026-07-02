5 Seafood Chains With the Best Grilled Salmon, According to Diners

From California Fish Grill to Bonefish Grill, customers rave about these top restaurants.

Grilled salmon is one of the most delicious and healthy seafood options you can get. Packed with protein and other impressive nutrients, this fish is a powerhouse, and opting for a grilled option lets the taste and texture shine. Salmon is best treated with a light hand, and some restaurants have it down to an art when it comes to fileting, seasoning, and grilling this staple seafood. If you’re craving the best grilled salmon, here are five seafood chains diners rave about.

California Fish Grill

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The grilled Atlantic salmon at California Fish Grill is outstanding, with diners raving about the platters and grilled salmon tacos. “Had the Cajun grilled salmon with rice and zucchini, all I can say is it makes you want to hum while eating,” one happy fan said. “[I] will come back again and again.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has beautiful lightly-seasoned, wood grilled salmon available as a meal or on a salad. “Bonefish Grill is always great! Arguably the best salmon you can find and their Bang Bang Shrimp is a great way to start off the meal!” one diner said.

Eddie V’s

The mustard and Kentucky rye whiskey-glazed Norwegian Salmon plate at Eddie V’s fully deserves every accolade. “It was cooked to perfection,” one diner said. “The presentation was good with the salmon atop a small bed of sauteed spinach along with what appeared to be rainbow carrots. The mustard flavored sauce was mild overall, but more prominent with flavor at the bottom of the salmon.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has delicious salmon from Norway’s Helgeland Coast, featured in dishes like the grilled salmon plate and grilled salmon salad. “We are new Englanders who love seafood and were surprised at how great everything tasted!” one fan said. “We ordered the clam chowder, lobster Mac, salmon, mussels, and calamari, all of which was cooked perfectly and beautifully presented.”

Ivar’s Salmon House

There are so many great salmon options at Ivar’s Salmon House, but grilled fish-lovers must try menu items like the Cedar Plank Wild Alaska Sockeye Salmon. “I ordered a garden salad with shrimp and the Simply prepared king salmon with smashed red potatoes and asparagus. All were very tasty! I will be going back!! Views are also no joke!!” one fan shared.