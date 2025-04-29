Lobster rolls are an American delicacy. According to Sandwich magazine, the treat, consisting of cooked lobster meat inside of a grilled, split-top bun, was "born of convenience and ease" in the 1900s and "cemented itself as a regional staple" across New England. Now, you can get one pretty much anywhere in the world – but not all lobster rolls are created equal. Here are 7 seafood chains with the best lobster rolls.

Luke's Lobster

Luke's Lobster serves "seafood harvested in clean waters, gently handled by fishermen we trust, expertly processed at our own seafood facility in Maine, and cared for at every step to ensure perfect flavor, texture, and food safety," the brand writes on its website. The most popular products sold at its "shacks," located everywhere from California and Washington to Chicago and all over the east coast, are undoubtable lobster rolls. And, they are so popular that you can even purchase lobster roll kits on Luke's website and compose them wherever you live.

Red Lobster

If you are desperate for a lobster roll, you can usually rely on Red Lobster to deliver. The chain's version features "warm lobster meat in melted butter on a toasted sweet Hawaiian roll," according to the website and is served with Chesapeake fries.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is a popular chain with restaurants across the East Coast and even in Illinois, that offers fresh seafood, including lobster rolls, served "traditional with lemon mayo, french fries & coleslaw," reads a menu. And, if you can't make it into one of the restaurants, you can also order a lobster roll meal kit online, which includes two pounds of lobster meat and eight trademark buns.

Burger & Lobster

Burger & Lobster is an international chain with multiple locations, including cities like London, Bangkok, and New York City. While it has a limited menu, lobster rolls are wildly popular. The restaurant offers two types. The original features chilled lobster, lemon mayo, and chives topped on a toasted brioche roll with lemon and garlic butter. The connecticut version is a little different, with warm lobster, lemon, toasted brioche roll, and lemon and garlic butter or clarified butter.

Cousin's Maine Lobster

Cousin's Maine Lobster serves up authentic lobster rolls out of restaurants and food trucks across the country in multiple cities. Try the new Garlic Butter Lobster Roll, "warm, buttery, garlicky goodness," the brand describes on its website. You can also order it Maine or Connecticut style.

Mystic Lobster Roll Company

Mystic Lobster Roll Company has been open for several decades with locations in Florida, Nevada, and New Jersey. "Our goal is for everyone to experience what a true Maine lobster roll taste like," owners Renee and Philip Tretola explain on the restaurant's website. They offer Maine, Connecticut, and New England lobster rolls and provide catering as well.

Quincy's Original Lobster Rolls

Quincy's Original Lobster Rolls serves up authentic lobster rolls across the Jersey Shore during the summer with locations in Sea Isle City, Ocean City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, and Cape May, in addition to a year-round store in Paoli, PA. On the menu is everything from classic and Connecticut rolls to lobster salad rolls.