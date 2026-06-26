5 Best Seafood Lunch Specials at Restaurant Chains, According to Diners

Save on fish, shrimp, and tacos with these top-rated midday deals.

Lunch specials are a great way to get your seafood fix without spending a fortune. Restaurants offer these early-bird deals for diners who love grilled and fried seafood including fish, shrimp, and more with sides like french fries and hushpuppies, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Some chains also offer great chicken and fish combos for diners who want to mix it up a little. If you’re looking for a great lunch special from both casual spots and upscale restaurants, the following five eateries won’t disappoint. Here are five of the best seafood lunch specials at restaurant chains, according to fans.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill diners love the lunch specials, including the delicious prix fixe Fish & Chips and prix fixe Tacos. “Bonefish has great lunch specials! I’ve gotten the bang bang shrimp tacos but have heard their burger is really good too,” one fan said.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has lunch specials available Monday–Friday 11AM–4PM, including the Grilled Catfish and Catfish & Shrimp combo. “This is the best catfish I’ve ever had in my life! That with the tomato relish is chef’s kiss,” one diner said.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has impressive weekday lunch specials, including the delicious Fish & Chips plate. “The menu offers everything from salads, sandwiches, and entrees including seafood, steaks, and chicken,” one fan said. “They also offer lunch specials during the week. My friend had the fish and chips and said it was moist and delicious.”

Red Lobster

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Red Lobster diners can enjoy lunch specials on menu items including Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder and Garlic Shrimp Scampi. “For their fish, I’d recommend the fish and chips, they give you a massive piece of fish,” one fan said.

Ocean Prime

Diners at Ocean Prime can enjoy the Lunch Prix Fixe, a delicious upscale option for seafood lovers. “Came in for lunch and had the best Fish Sandwich of my life! I’d sell my soul for this Fish Sandwich! I got French Onion soup with it and it was Amazing as well but Fish Sandwich stole the show!” one fan raved.