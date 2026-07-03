5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Coleslaw, According to Diners

Diners rave about these restaurant chains serving fresh, crispy seafood and house-made slaw.

Fried fish and coleslaw go together perfectly, with the savory fish and creamy, tangy fresh slaw making an ideal combo. Slaw is a common side with seafood, but not all restaurants make this staple in-house and customers can definitely tell the difference. Diners who appreciate fresh, clean ingredients rave about fish and slaw at their favorite spots, ordering this delicious meal on repeat: Here are five chains with the best fried fish and coleslaw, according to diners.

Culver’s

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Diners at Culver’s love the North Atlantic Cod and house-made coleslaw on the menu. “Got the fried cod w/ fries and cole slaw. Was pretty darn good considering they are a “fast food restaurant”. Also love their concrete mixers,” one fan said.

Red Robin

Red Robin’s fried fish plate and sandwich is perfectly paired with the chain’s tangy coleslaw. “Everything from great tacos, hamburgers, and fish and chips. It’s definitely worth a visit,” one diner said.

Skippers Seafood & Chowder House

Skippers Seafood & Chowder House has fried Alaska pollock and coleslaw diners love. “Ordered three-piece fish and chips and it was immaculate,” one diner raved. “Everything you expected from us fish and chips, from the fish being moist and crispy to the fries being kissed with salt and the coleslaw being light and refreshing.”

California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill has delicious fried fish and “kaleslaw”, diners say. “My husband had the fried fish and fried calamari combo with the kale slaw and spicy garlic fries,” one fan said. “The fish was wonderful! I definitely recommend the garlic butter sauce on anything!”

Captain D’s

The fried fish and slaw at Captain D’s are the perfect combo, according to fans. “My fish was fresh, hot & no grease & tasted crunchy on the outside & tender, but firm on the inside,” one diner shared. “Also found all the crumbles like a surprise under the fish. Hush puppies great. Slaw great, moist, but not runny.”